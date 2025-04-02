Football at 1,000 Feet in the High Peaks - Buxton FC's Silverlands Stadium has the Highest Altitude in England

Silverlands Stadium, Buxton - Credit: Buxton FC

The challenges of playing at high altitudes have been a hot topic in football, especially after Atlético Madrid's José Giménez was spotted inhaling oxygen towards the end of Uruguay's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia during the recent international break.

Bolivia's infamous venue, Municipal Stadium El Alto, towers as one of the highest-altitude grounds in the world at 13,615 feet (4,150m) above sea level and roughly 46% of the way up to the summit of Mount Everest.

This isn't the first time international teams have struggled with extreme conditions in the same area - Brazil's squad was famously pictured using oxygen tanks in 2017. Neymar later slammed the conditions as 'inhumane,' with his former teammate Lionel Messi and the Argentinian national side having been subject to that harsh environment back in September 2023, too.

But what about the highest football ground in England?

While visiting South American nations battle the altitude and are left gasping for air in places like La Paz, here, a non-league club holds the record for the country's loftiest football stadium.

Utilising WhatIsMyElevation's advanced mapping tools, Outplayed identified the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium as England's highest football ground out of every club in English football's top six tiers (Step 2 and onwards).

Perched at 1,040 feet (317m) above sea level and 3.59% of the way up to Mount Everest, this historic venue is a true outlier in English football.

Nestled in Buxton, Derbyshire, just four miles from Shining Tor, the Peak District's highest hill, Silverlands is no stranger to harsh weather conditions. Fierce winds, fog, rain and heavy snowfall in the winter months make it a challenging venue for both players and fans, with unpredictable conditions adding an extra dimension to the game despite the ground's turf being 4G.

But Silverlands isn't just about altitude - it's a storied football ground, ranking among the oldest in the UK. Home to Buxton FC, the stadium boasts a capacity of 5,200, including a main stand that seats 500 spectators - while plans are in place to redevelop the ground.

Rounding out the top five highest football grounds in England are the following:

The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion) – 168m (551 feet)

The highest stadium in England's top four divisions opened in 1900 and was built on elevated land in the West Midlands.

The New Lawn (Forest Green Rovers) – 164m (539 feet)

Home to Forest Green Rovers, famous for its eco-friendly initiatives.

Boundary Park (Oldham Athletic) – 160m (526 feet)

Originally named Athletic Ground, it has been home to Oldham Athletic since 1896.

Vale Park (Port Vale) – 158m (520 feet)

Opened in 1950, this League Two stadium is one of the country's largest outside the top tiers.

England's Lowest Football Stadiums

On the opposite end of the scale, some clubs play football just a few metres above sea level, often dealing with coastal winds and damp conditions.

1. Blundell Park (Grimsby Town) – 2m (7 feet)

The lowest football ground in England is located right by the North Sea. It was built in 1899, and it has a capacity of 9,052.

2. St. Mary's Stadium (Southampton) – 3m (10 feet)

The current lowest Premier League stadium opened in 2001 and has a capacity of 32,384.

3. KC Stadium (Hull City) – 6m (20 feet)

Hull City's home ground was built in 2002 and has a capacity of 25,586.

4. The Deva Stadium (Chester FC) – 16m (52 feet)

Uniquely located on the England-Wales border, Chester are National League North rivals to The Bucks - and this highlights a stark contrast in their topographies.

5. Portman Road (Ipswich Town) – 17m (56 feet)

The historic home of Ipswich Town since 1884.

From the peaks of Silverlands Stadium to the coastal chill of Blundell Park, English football is played across a diverse range of landscapes. While altitude might not play as big a role as it does in South America, it still shapes the playing experience for teams and fans alike.

Would you fancy watching a match above 1,000 feet or prefer a game at sea level?