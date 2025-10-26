Festival of goals in the Hope Valley Football League

Attacks were on top in this weekend's Hope Valley Football League

46 goals across 8 games provided spectators with a goal feast this weekend in the Hope Valley Football League.

Gamesley welcomed champions Chapel Town FC and they entered this fixture on a two-game unbeaten run, scoring 13 goals in the process.

Chapel will have wanted to protect their perfect start, but faced a huge challenge as Gamesley have been in fine form thus far. Josh Edwards helped Chapel off to a quick start with his 10th minute strike, before Gamesley responded just 6 minutes later thanks to a Thomas Kay goal. Gamesley took the lead almost immediately after, as Josh Bridge got his first of the day 1 minute later. The game quickly fell out of Chapel’s reach, with Michael Dewhurst ensuring Gamesley entered the break 3-1 up. Josh Bridge completed his brace in the 57th minute, before Jamie Baker finished off the scoring and helped Gamesley take all 3 points with a resounding 5-1 win. Gamesley now sit 2nd in the table, just 2 points behind leaders Dove Holes, who have a game in hand.

Hayfield entered the weekend having only played 3 league fixtures, but off the back of a fantastic county cup win. Bamford have not enjoyed a favourable start to their campaign, and it would only be more frustrating this weekend as Hayfield grabbed their third win of the season after a 5-1 win. Jack Howell is back to his usual best as he scored a hat-trick, replicating his scintillating form displayed in previous seasons. Elliot Brownsword and Josh Barlow completed Hayfield’s haul for the day, which lifts them into 4th place in the table and a game in hand over 3rd placed Chapel Town.

Our final game in the Premier Division allowed the 19th Hole an attempt at rectifying their poor recent form as they locked horns with Buxworth Firsts. The game was tense from start to finish and would only be won should one of the teams produce a moment of magic. The 19th Hole have clearly picked themselves up as they took Buxworth to the wire but fell short at the final hurdle as Buggy took all 3 points back to Western Lane after winning the match 4-3. Charlie Gyte, Jamie Prince and Peter Richardson provided the 19th Hole with their goals, whereas Matthew Sherlock, Nicky Wood, Jayden Holland and Lyle Smith bagged the all important 3-point winning goals for Buxworth who remain 5th in the table.

Blazing Rag have been enjoying life in the A Division much more this season and added another win to their record to already double their total wins accumulated last season. They arrived at Western Lane determined to head home with all 3 points, and a 4-2 win confirmed that outcome. Christopher Carrington bagged himself a brace, with Ralph Gates and David Mansfield also hitting the net. Chris Williamson and Benjamin Stanton’s goals for Buggy were not enough to see them snatch anything from the game, but there will plenty of other opportunities to do so.

Calver returned to their free-scoring form in the second cup fixture of the weekend as they defeated Hayfield reserves 7-2 to move into the next round of the Cliff Ellis Memorial Trophy. James Littlewood opened the scoring, before Jack Madin scored a quick-fire brace just 6 minutes apart. Rob Littlewood scored Calver’s 4th and took them into half-time with a 4-goal lead. A comeback was on the cards as Hayfields Seth Padkin and Jake Walsh halved the deficit, but Jack Madin’s goal riot continued as he completed his hat-trick on the 70th minute mark, before scoring his 4th and final goal arriving 8 minutes later. Ayr Barker rubbed salt into the wounds and got Calver’s 7th at the death, as the squad will now await to see who they will face off against in the next round.

Chapel Town Reserves will have wanted to bring some cheer to Rowton Park on Saturday evening after the first teams heavy defeat to Gamesley. Tideswell arrived looking to bounce back after their loss to Calver last weekend. Chapel got the job done efficiently, with a second half flurry of goals coming from Charlie Longden, James Tighe and Owen Berry, securing a 3-0 victory and 3 vital points for the squad who will be looking at lifting the ultimate prize come the end of the season.

Fairfield have been in fantastic form as of late and will have been looking to make it 4 wins from 4 as they travelled to Hathersage. Their winning ways came to an end this weekend as Hathersage picked up their first win of the season and potentially turned a corner regarding their form going forward. Sam Mycock’s goal wasn’t enough to inspire a comeback for Fairfield, who left Hathersage with nothing after the 2-1 loss.

Our final game of the weekend saw Youlgrave host last seasons A Division champions, Dove Holes Reserves. Dove haven’t lost this season in the league, and did not intend on picking up their first defeat this weekend as they professionally saw off Youlgrave 5-1 to maintain their ‘invincible start’. Harrison Barnwell opened the scoring, before the ever-reliant Ryan Bradd doubled their lead, with Charles Gould tripling the deficit before half time. Youlgrave pulled one back in the second half, but Cole Hamilton and Rhys Bramwell improved Doves goal difference as Dove saw out the game with ease. Dove continue to reign supreme over the A Division in 1st place, 4 points clear of 2nd placed Calver who do have a vital game in hand.

The league wishes to launch an Urgent appeal on behalf of Furness Vale FC who are in desperate need of new, committed players, and a new manager to ensure their survival. Please get in touch with Furness Vale FC directly on their social media platforms if you can help keep this prestigious club continue playing the game we all love.