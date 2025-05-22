Father and son conquer gruelling Tor Divide ride for Kinder Mountain Rescue

Zack tackling just one of the technical descents

In an inspiring display of endurance, determination, and community spirit, Alex Berry and his 10-year-old son "Zack" from Disley Primary, took on the formidable Tor Divide Mountain Bike Event this past weekend, raising £1,472 for Kinder Mountain Rescue — nearly Triple their original fundraising target.

The duo embarked on the 165km challenge early Saturday morning, navigating some of the Peak District’s most technical and demanding terrain. With a staggering 3,800 metres of elevation gain, the route tested even the most seasoned riders. Despite the tough climbs and hike-a-bike sections, the pair powered through, covering 90km on the first day before camping overnight in Castleton.

Their Sunday began at 5am with a steep ascent up Cave Dale, and they completed the remaining distance with a total elapsed time of 31.5 hours — an extraordinary feat, especially for a 10-year-old rider. Their performance placed them first back for the "Pairs" category!

As part of his training for the event, Alex’s son has been attending the "Boys Club" at Fitness In Mind Newtown, a local group training facility that supports young people through physical activity and mental wellbeing. The club played a key role in preparing him for the physical and mental demands of the ride.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the support we’ve received,” said Alex. “It was an unforgettable experience, and knowing we were riding for such a vital cause made every tough kilometer worth it.”

Donations can still be made via their JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/page/zacks-epic-ride

Kinder Mountain Rescue, a volunteer-run organisation, provides life-saving assistance to those in distress across the Peak District. Every donation helps ensure they can continue their critical work.