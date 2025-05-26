Excellent batting performance gives Dove Holes victory

Dove Holes continue to look strong, with another victory this weekend.

Dove Holes 1st XI scored 274/5. S. Cartledge led the charge with a spectacular 117 from 119 balls, including 14 fours and 4 sixes, while Jack Gregory contributed a solid 91. In response, Birch Vale 1st XI struggled against the formidable bowling attack and were bowled out for just 116, losing by 158 runs.

In another dominant display, Hayfield 1st XI posted 225 all out, with C. Hooper scoring 78. New Mills 1st XI responded with 182, and Hayfield secured a 43-run victory.

Hazel Grove 1st XI bowled tightly to dismiss High Lane 1st XI for 139, winning by 30 runs after scoring 169 themselves, with A. Khan taking 5 for 35 for High Lane.

Old Glossop 1st XI dominated Newton 1st XI, who scored only 108 in response to Old Glossops 323/8. J. Thorley scored an unbeaten 115 off 96 balls, including 16 fours and 3 sixes, leading Old Glossop to an enormous 215-run victory. M. Sarwar contributed a quickfire 66 from 15 balls, including 10 sixes, while J. Mercer took 5 for 88.

Dinting scored 83 all out, but Tintwistle responded strongly with 84/1, with C. Tipper scoring 64* to secure an 9-wicket victory.

Division 2

Chapel 1st XI chased down 104/4 set by Hazel Grove 2nd XI, winning by 6 wickets. O. Berry was instrumental with 6 for 23, and Chapel comfortably reached their target.

Charlesworth beat Broadbottom having posted 192/8 I Heathcote hit 66. In a close finish Broadbottom were just 11 runs short.

Dove Holes 2nd XI scored 218/7 which proved to be enough despite J. Lister contributing 54 for Buxworth 1st XI, who scored 169, losing by 49 runs.

Old Glossop 2nd XI posted 228/6, with D. Froggett smashing 86, and beat Newton 2nd XI who managed 169. A. Allcock scored 58, but Old Glossop won by 59 runs.

Pott Shrigley 1st XI scored 130 all out, but Hollingworth 1st XI chased down the target easily, reaching 133/3 and winning by 7 wickets.

Tintwistle 2nd XI scored 123 but Dinting 2nd XI, reached 125/5, winning by 5 wickets.

Division 3

Buxworth 2nd XI scored 222/3, with G. Cooper smashing 130 from 96 balls including 9 fours and 6 sixes, J. Copper scored 73. Chapel were then all out for 150 J Copper finished his impressive day with figures of 6 for 122 runs.

High Lane 2nd XI posted 221/7, led by Z. Claasen with 87, and beat Birch Vale 2nd XI who scored only 121.

Hollingworth 2nd XI scored 233/7, with S. Khan making 57, and defeated Pott Shrigley 2nd XI who scored 175, winning by 58 runs.

Charlesworth hit 181/9, thanks to S. Muthuvel with 71. In reply P Jackson scored 64* but New Mills were 39 runs short.