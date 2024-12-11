England legend Sir Geoff Hurst to entertain fans in Buxton

Sir Geoff Hurst

World Cup winning legend Sir Geoff Hurst is coming to Buxton in the new year as part of his farewell tour across the country.

He will be reminiscing on stage with his longtime friend and agent Terry Baker about his incredible and illustrious England and West Ham career, including his personal experiences after his famous winning hat trick for England in 1966. We were honoured to catch up with the footballing icon ahead of his show this January.

Q: What did it feel like to win the World Cup in 1966?

Geoff: It’s hard to put the feeling into words especially in my case because I only made my debut in 1966, so it was all potentially overwhelming. I was young though and it all came so suddenly but I enjoyed it all.

Sir Geoff Hurst in his television punter days

Q: What was the feeling like with the population after you won?

G: It was less of a major thing in the months after winning the World Cup. We were congratulated and it was obviously a great achievement. It’s become bigger and bigger with the passage of time because England haven’t won it subsequently. Q: Which is your favourite goal in the final?

G: Everywhere I go I’m asked about the hat trick, it all passed in a blur at the time. I guess my second is best remembered for the accompanying controversy but I view them all as equal.

Q: Who was the best player you played with in your England career?

Sir Geoff Hurst embarks on his farewell tour

G: There were many, Bobby Charlton was immense. In the World Cup final Alan Ball was magnificent. He ran his heart out and he cared so much, his patriotism shone through. Jimmy Greaves was the best goal scorer in English history and a mate as well, obviously Martin was my team mate for years and we had a great understanding on the pitch but overall MOORO, Bobby Moore would be the calming influence and overall leader and quality player that I would choose as the number one.

We have had good chances to win it again especially in 1970, 1990 and obviously recently as well. I guess it’s surprising that we never won again but West Germany exacted revenge for our victory over and over again in subsequent years. I’m always cautiously optimistic when the World Cup comes around. This time we exceeded expectations and gave the country a feel-good factor for a few weeks.

Q: Which team do you support?

G: West Ham are my team and always will be. However, I live a long way from there so I only get there a couple of times per year.

Q: How did it feel when you were knighted?

G: Obviously it was an honour to be knighted. I don’t know what else to say about that other than I feel very privileged and to receive for winning something for England is even better.

Q: How do you spend your time these days?

G: I send a lot of time with my wife and grandchildren and see my children as much as possible. I still attend some England games at Wembley, and I make lots of personal appearances, such as the theatre tour I am undertaking […] with Terry and Freda my agents from A1 Sporting Speakers, as well as sportsman’s dinners and lots of corporate events.

Q: Where are your happiest memories from your playing days?

G: My favourite grounds were the old Wembley and Upton Park. Great atmospheres at both and many happy memories for me.

Q: What do you think of the huge amounts of money players are paid these days?

G: Wages have changed, I think I was on about £20 a week in the sixties but good luck to today’s players. They exist in a different World today but it’s a short career so let them enjoy it whilst they can.

Q: Why are you doing this theatre tour?

G: We’ve done over 100 shows since 2018 and had such a great time, we wanted to keep repeating the experience. It was great fun and really well received. We are looking forward to getting out and about and meeting the fans of England […]. It’s always interesting to have a laugh with the people that have supported football for all these years. I’ve hopefully got an interesting story to tell, and little did I know that on the 31st of July in 1966 when I was lucky enough to score my World Cup final hat trick, people would still be asking about it fifty-two years later! And the fact that it hasn’t happened since has kept it as a major talking point.

Sir Geoff Hurst will be appearing in conversation at Buxton Opera House on Sunday 26 January 2025. Tickets can be booked at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or calling the Box Office on 01298 72190.