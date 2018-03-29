Edwin Smith named Derbyshire president

Derbyshire County Cricket Club great Edwin Smith has been appointed club president.

The off-break bowler played his entire first-class career at Derbyshire, from 1951 to 1971, playing 503 matches and taking 1,217 wickets – the sixth most ever in the club’s history.

He finished his career with a bowling average of 26, with 51 five-wicket hauls and best figures of 9-46. He also scored just under 7,000 first-class runs for the county, with a top score of 90.

After his retirement, he became Derbyshire’s county coach, a role he held for three years.

Chairman Ian Morgan said: “Edwin is one of the greatest players ever to play for Derbyshire, and the last bowler to take 1,000 wickets for the club.

“He spent his entire career at the club, which spanned for 20 years, and we’re delighted that he has agreed to serve as our president.”

Smith added: “It’s a huge honour to be asked to be president at Derbyshire County Cricket Club. I still hold the club close to my heart and continue to follow their fortunes.

“I hope to be able to watch some cricket at The 3aaa County Ground and Queen’s Park this year and wish the team every success in the new season.”