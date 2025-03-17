Dove Holes Reserves complete historic A Division double

Pictured is Dove Holes Reserves, who completed the league and cup double this weekend. Photo courtesy of the fantastic 'Dribbling Code' on 'X'.

The Premier Division title race became closer than ever this weekend, as Dove Holes Reserves completed the double in the A Division.

With a handful of games remaining in the Premier Division, we are now firmly into the business end of the season. Two of the top 3 teams were in action this weekend, and as a consequence the division saw new leaders take control on Saturday afternoon.

Buxworth welcomed Dove Holes Firsts to Western Lane this weekend, with Dove in fine form after handing Chapel Town Firsts their first loss of the season last week. Buxworth have remained a constant threat all season, and Dove knew another flawless performance would be needed if they were to leave with 3 points. A goalless first half built tension for all in attendance, but Dove eventually got the job done as Ben Bagshaw’s 8th goal of the season secured a vital win for Dove. The win widened the gap between both sides who sit in 4th and 3rd respectively to 4 points, with Dove now level with Chapel Town in 2nd place on points, but behind them due to Chapels superior goal difference. Chapel possess a game in hand over Dove Holes however, so if they were to win this fixture they would move 3 points ahead of them.

The second fixture of the afternoon provided Hayfield Firsts with the opportunity to move into 1st place for the first time this year as they travelled to Dronfield FC (Baslow). With Chapel not in action, Hayfield knew a win would put them a point ahead of the league leaders, albeit having played one game more. A 4-1 win for Hayfield confirmed their top spot status, with Jack Howell scoring 2 of the 4, re-affirming the quality he possesses and has displayed for many years whilst playing for Hayfield. Josh Barlow also got on the scoresheet, with golden boot hopeful Joe Armstrong adding another goal to his ever-growing scoring record. The top of the premier division is closer than it has ever been, and with some incredibly appealing fixtures on the horizon, neutrals everywhere will be keeping a close eye on how the season end plays out. As it stands, it is impossible to predict who will lift the trophy in a few weeks’ time.

The final Premier Division fixture saw the 19th Hole host Tideswell United. With the unfortunate folding of Dronfield Woodhouse, the 19th Hole are in danger of relegation and a win was an absolute must for the men from Buxton. Charlie Gyte scored a brace for the 19th Hole, with Joel Radcliffe scoring the third and final goal securing all 3 points with a 3-1 victory. The 19th Hole now have only 2 games left to play, and with those games scheduled against Hayfield and Dove Holes, the task couldn’t have been made anymore difficult if someone had physically tried.

Only one fixture containing teams from the A Division was played, and that was the illustrious Cliff Ellis Memorial Trophy Final between Calver and Dove Holes Reserves. Rowton Park was the destination, and Dove arrived as league champions who were hungry for a league and cup double. A close first half saw the teams enter the break without the deadlock being broken, and it wasn’t until the 62nd minute that Ryan Bradd provided Dove with their first goal, and his 14th of the season. Tallis Stone sealed the deal in the 79th minute, which saw Dove Holes Reserves lift their 2nd trophy of the season. The league wishes to congratulate Dove Holes Reserves on their fantastic season and cannot wait to see how they do next season when everything restarts!

The Hope Valley Amateur Football League are looking for volunteers to help the committee monthly and provide new and exciting ideas that can ensure the survival of the league. The league is also welcoming new club applicants, as we look to expand our divisions and competitiveness going into the 25/26 season. Please contact the league on any of their social media platforms should you wish to get involved or feel like your team can face up to the challenge of competing within the league.