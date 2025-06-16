Dove Holes keep up good form with a solid win over Newton

Dove Holes are in good form in Division One of the Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League

Dove Holes chalked up another win in Division One of the Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League.

They secured a solid 38-run win over Newton 1st XI. Jack Gregory played a pivotal role for Dove Holes, finishing unbeaten on 87, as they posted 249/5. In response, Newton’s innings was anchored by a fluent 83 from G Diedericks, but they ultimately fell short, bowled out for 211.

Hayfield 1st XI claimed an emphatic 84-run victory against Birch Vale 1st XI. After being dismissed for 214, Hayfield turned to their bowling attack, where J Wyatt produced a match-winning spell of 6 for 39 to skittle Birch Vale for 130.

Old Glossop 1st XI recorded a comfortable 6-wicket win over High Lane 1st XI. Chasing 131, Old Glossop reached their target with ease, finishing on 133/4, thanks to disciplined batting and a controlled chase.

New Mills 1st XI also claimed a 6-wicket win, this time over Dinting 1st XI. M Skinner was the standout performer, taking a brilliant 5 for 20 to restrict Dinting to just 102. New Mills made light work of the target, reaching 106/4.

In a contest dominated by all-round performances, Broadbottom 1st XI defeated Tintwistle 1st XI by 49 runs. Broady posted 151 H Van Raay scored 50 despite A Brown’s 5 for 40. In response Tintwistle were all out for 102 – H Van Raay rounded of a great all round performance taking 5 for 19.

Whaley Bridge 1st XI rounded off Division 1 with a convincing 8-wicket win over Hazel Grove 1st XI. Chasing 125, they cruised to 130/2, sealing a dominant display.

In Division 2, Broadbottom 2nd XI edged past Tintwistle 2nd XI by 30 runs. S Monks’ 71 set the tone in Broadbottom’s 209/9, and despite a battling 73 from S Bird, Tintwistle ended on 179/9.

Buxworth 1st XI defeated Hollingworth 1st XI by 56 runs. R McCormack’s 93 was the standout innings, while J Lister’s 5 for 37 sealed the win as Hollingworth were dismissed for 142.

Dinting 2nd XI earned a 36-run win over Pott Shrigley 1st XI in a high-energy match. G Draper lit up the ground with a blistering 105 from 68 balls, featuring 20 fours and a six, helping Dinting reach 211. Pott Shrigley put up a fight but were bowled out for 175.

Charlesworth 1st XI beat Hazel Grove 2nd XI by 63 runs, powered by an unbeaten 86 from I Heathcote, who guided them to 183/5. Hazel Grove couldn’t match the scoring and fell short at 167 all out.

Newton 2nd XI comfortably beat Dove Holes 2nd XI by 63 runs. S Nugent contributed 54 before J Hoctor’s excellent 5 for 43 cleaned up Dove Holes for 118.

Chapel 1st XI completed a 6-wicket win over Old Glossop 2nd XI, chasing down 115 after C Joy’s 56 had given Old Glossop a modest total to defend.

Division 3 saw dominant displays across the board. Birch Vale 2nd XI beat New Mills 2nd XI by 6 wickets, successfully chasing 115. Chapel 2nd XI also won by 6 wickets, easing past Hayfield 2nd XI’s total of 100.

Charlesworth 2nd XI produced a commanding 140-run victory over High Lane 2nd XI. S Muthuvel shone with an unbeaten 98, while S Cameron destroyed the batting lineup with 6 for 43, bowling out High Lane for just 61.

Hollingworth 2nd XI beat Buxworth 2nd XI by 68 runs after scoring 212/9, with F Malik hitting 52. A Galloway’s 54 for Buxworth* couldn’t prevent defeat as they finished well short.

In the Bissenden Cup, Broadbottom delivered a breathtaking performance to thrash Birch Vale by 273 runs. A Walsh hammered 127 from just 90 balls (16 fours, 4 sixes), supported by J Brotherton (57) and H Van Raay (52), as Broadbottom piled up 362/6. Van Raay then starred with the ball as well, taking 5 for 32 to bundle Birch Vale out for 89.

In the Sunday League North, Glossop 3rd XI posted a massive 282/4 to defeat Dinting 3rd XI by 137 runs. Mottram 4th XI chased down 139 to beat Old Glossop 3rd XI by 5 wickets, and Stalybridge 3rd XI cruised to a 76-run win over Tintwistle 3rd XI, chasing down 191/3 after bowling out their opponents for 115.

In the South division, High Lane 3rd XI made light work of Hawk Green 3rd XI’s 89, chasing it down without loss to win by 10 wickets. Meanwhile, Whaley Bridge 2nd XI and Chapel 3rd XI played out a thrilling tie, both sides ending on 173 in one of the weekend’s most dramatic encounters.

In the Development League, New Mills 3rd XI posted 217/8 and successfully defended it to win by 40 runs against High Lane 4th XI.