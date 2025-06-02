Dove Holes in dominant mood against Hazel Grove
Division 1 – 31 May 2025
Dove Holes 1st XI produced a dominant display, posting 280/5 thanks to a brilliant century from Shaun Cartledge, who scored 126 from 131 balls with 15 fours and 4 sixes. T Forder also contributed 74. Hazel Grove 1st XI had no reply, collapsing to 81 all out, with D Gilbride taking 5 for 44. Dove Holes won by a massive 199 runs.
Dinting 1st XI edged a close contest against High Lane 1st XI. Dinting were bowled out for 157 before managing to dismiss High Lane for 144, despite a resilient 52 from J Wilkinson, winning the match by 13 runs.
Birch Vale 1st XI defended 156 successfully against New Mills 1st XI, bowling them out for 109. Desspite, B Holme starring with the ball, claiming 5 for 52. Birch Vale secure a 47-run win.
Broadbottom 1st XI chased down Old Glossop’s modest total of 103 with ease. J Riley led the chase with an unbeaten 73 as Broadbottom won by 7 wickets.
Tintwistle 1st XI posted 184/8 with A Gleave scoring 51. Newton 1st XI were restricted to 142 in reply, despite H Khalid’s 55. Tintwistle secured a 42-run victory.
Whaley Bridge 1st XI posted 192 with H Holden guiding them with 77 not out.Hayfield 1st XI were dismissed for 136, led by J Wyatt’s 54. Whaley Bridge won by 56 runs.
Division 2 – 31 May 2025
Old Glossop 2nd XI set a total of 199, with D Froggett scoring 84. T Warwood claimed 6 for 52 for Broadbottom 2nd XI, but their side was bowled out for 133, handing Old Glossop a 66-run win.
In a close contest, Pott Shrigley 1st XI chased down Buxworth’s 128 to win by 3 wickets. E Wilkie anchored the innings with 57, A Matheson had previously taken 6 for 24 for Pott Shrigley.
Chapel 1st XI crushed Dinting 2nd XI by 173 runs. J Gyte smashed 133 from 114 balls, including 17 fours and 7 sixes, to help Chapel reach 267/7. Dinting collapsed to 94 all out, with A Theyer taking 6 for 51.
Hazel Grove 2nd XI narrowly defeated Dove Holes 2nd XI by 4 wickets. K Vernon scored 52 for Dove Holes in their total of 157/9, but Hazel Grove reached the target at 159/6, led by S Lomas’s 50.
Hollingworth 1st XI won a tight encounter against Charlesworth 1st XI, chasing down 150 to win by 3 wickets. I Heathcote top-scored with 58* for Charlesworth, while J Wardle took 5 for 40 for Hollingworth.
Tintwistle 2nd XI posted 234/7, with fifties from W Moss (54) and G Hargreaves (50). Newton 2nd XI fell short at 203 despite A Turner’s unbeaten 57, giving Tintwistle a 31-run win.
Division 3 – 31 May 2025
High Lane 2nd XI scraped a narrow 4-run win over Chapel 2nd XI. Chapel were bowled out for 105 chasing 109.
Hollingworth 2nd XI posted an impressive 257/9, led by S Khan’s 96 and F Malik’s 60. Charlesworth 2nd XI made 196/9 in reply, with D Sampath scoring 65 and Z Mehmood taking 5 for 24, but they fell 61 runs short.
New Mills 2nd XI beat Hayfield 2nd XI by 59 runs. New Mills posted 200/6 with N Smith unbeaten on 52, and bowled out Hayfield for 141.
Buxworth 2nd XI secured a 74-run win over Pott Shrigley 2nd XI. Pott Shrigley made 152, but Buxworth’s 226/4 proved too much, with L Bradley scoring 94 and A Galloway 55.
Sunday League North – 1 June 2025
Newton 3rd XI won a tense match against Dinting 3rd XI by 2 wickets, chasing down 169/9 with two wickets in hand.
Glossop 3rd XI cruised to victory over Mottram 4th XI, scoring 192/2 before bowling Mottram out for just 84.
Stalybridge 3rd XI comfortably defeated Old Glossop 3rd XI, chasing down 89 with six wickets in hand.
Sunday League South – 1 June 2025
The match between Chapel 3rd XI (146/7) and Dove Holes 3rd XI (53/3) was abandoned before a result could be reached.
Hawk Green 3rd XI secured a thrilling 1-wicket victory over Marple & Compstall 6th XI. Chasing 153, they reached the target with one wicket to spare.
Sunday League Development – 1 June 2025
Broadbottom 4th XI chased down Hazel Grove 3rd XI’s total of 152/4 to win by 6 wickets.
New Mills 3rd XI bowled Offerton 3rd XI out for just 48 and chased it down comfortably with 7 wickets in hand, ending on 49/3.