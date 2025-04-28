Dove Holes get the better of Tintwistle in the Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League

Dove Holes beat Tintwistle to keep up their perfect start.

The Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League continued to deliver excitement during the second weekend of play for the 2025 season.

Over the course of 26-27 April, teams in Divisions 1, 2, and 3 engaged in compelling matches, showcasing remarkable performances and thrilling finishes. Below is a detailed summary of the action from both days.

Division 1 Highlights

Broadbottom 1st XI set a challenging target of 190 runs after being bowled out for 189. Key contributions came from A. Walsh, who top-scored with 64 runs, and D. Perrin, who added a valuable 50 runs. J Chorlton impressed with the ball (5 for 43) High Lane struggled in their chase, ultimately being dismissed for 153 runs.

Dinting 1st XI made quick work of Hayfield 1st XI, successfully chasing down a target of 80 runs with ease. Hayfield was dismissed for just 79 runs, thanks to some disciplined bowling from Dinting. Dinting sealed the win at 82 for 3, coming away with a 7-wicket victory.

Hazel Grove 1st XI comfortably chased down Birch Vale 1st XI’s total of 110 runs, finishing on 111 for 2 to win by 8 wickets. C. Higson was instrumental in the win, scoring an unbeaten 53 runs, guiding his team with a steady hand.

Newton 1st XI faced Whaley Bridge 1st XI in a thrilling contest that showcased fireworks from G. Holden, who delivered an explosive performance, scoring 126 runs off just 61 balls. His innings included 8 fours and 13 sixes, helping Whaley Bridge to chase down Newton’s total of 180 runs and secure a 5-wicket victory, finishing on 181 for 5.

Old Glossop 1st XI narrowly defeated New Mills 1st XI by just 2 wickets. Old Glossop chased down New Mills' modest total of 116 runs, staggering to 119 for 8. The match’s star perfromance came from S. Allcock, who claimed an impressive 5 wickets for 25 runs, ripping through the New Mills batting order.

Dove Holes 1st XI successfully chased down Tintwistle 1st XI’s total of 111 runs, finishing their innings at 112 for 7 to claim victory by 3 wickets.

Division 2 Highlights

Buxworth 1st XI engaged in a thrilling contest against Hazel Grove 2nd XI. Hazel Grove narrowly won by 1 wicket, managing to chase down 171 runs with a total of 174 for 9 in a nail-biting finish.

In another compelling match, Chapel 1st XI dominated Broadbottom 2nd XI to secure a commanding win by 7 wickets. Broadbottom was dismissed for just 95 runs, with L. Hurrell taking the spotlight as he recorded impressive bowling figures of 5 wickets for 14 runs. Chapel achieved their target comfortably, reaching 96 for 3.

Charlesworth 1st XI set a challenging score of 210 runs, thanks in part to G. Evans, who contributed significantly with 70 runs. Newton 2nd XI faced difficulties in their response and could manage only 156 runs, resulting in a 54-run win for Charlesworth.

Dove Holes 2nd XI faced Tintwistle 2nd XI in a tightly contested match, where Tintwistle ultimately claimed victory by 3 wickets after successfully chasing down a total of 171 runs. K. Vernon was a major contributor for Dove Holes, scoring 60 runs, but it was D. Wetherhead’s outstanding innings of 77 runs that steered Tintwistle to their win.

Hollingworth 1st XI overcame Dinting 2nd XI with a convincing win by 7 wickets. After restricting Dinting to 112 runs, Hollingworth chased down the target, finishing at 114 for 3.

Pott Shrigley 1st XI struggled against Old Glossop 2nd XI, being bowled out for just 76 runs. Old Glossop set a formidable score of 183 runs, highlighted by J. Wrigley’s excellent innings of 66 runs, leading his team to a comprehensive win by 107 runs.

Division 3 Highlights

Birch Vale 2nd XI had a standout performance, scoring an impressive 290 runs against Pott Shrigley 2nd XI. A. Robinson contributed significantly with 66 runs, while J. Linksey excelled with an unbeaten 78 runs, setting a formidable target.

Hayfield 2nd XI also had a strong showing, defeating Charlesworth 2nd XI by 67 runs. Hayfield posted 183 runs, and Charlesworth struggled in their innings, managing only 116 runs, allowing Hayfield to seal the win comfortably.

High Lane 2nd XI engaged in a nail-biter against Buxworth 2nd XI, winning by just 1 run. High Lane managed to post 144 runs, while Buxworth pushed hard to chase but fell short at 143 runs, showcasing the drama that cricket often provides.

New Mills 2nd XI delivered a convincing victory against Chapel 2nd XI, winning by 81 runs. New Mills scored 162 runs, with P. Jackson standing out with 57 runs, while Chapel crumbled under pressure, being bowled out for just 81 runs.

Kudos Drinks Bissenden Cup Preliminary Round

Whaley Bridge 1st XI 141/6 (L Schofield 70) v Newton 1st XI 139ao

Whaley Bridge win by 4 wickets

Sunday League Highlights

Dinting 3rd XI faced Stalybridge 3rd XI, with Stalybridge winning by 43 runs. Stalybridge posted 165 runs, while Dinting could only manage 112 runs in response.

Glossop 3rd XI battled against Old Glossop 3rd XI, securing a 37-run victory. Glossop scored 172 runs, while Old Glossop was restricted to just 135 runs.

Newton 3rd XI triumphed over Tintwistle 3rd XI, winning by 3 wickets after successfully chasing down Tintwistle’s total of 158 runs with a finish of 159 for 7.

Sunday League South

Chapel 3rd XI delivered a commanding performance against Hawk Green 3rd XI, winning by 87 runs. Chapel put up a strong total of 186 runs, while Hawk Green could only muster 99 runs.

Dove Holes 3rd XI faced High Lane 3rd XI and fell short, with High Lane chasing down 116 runs at a steady score of 119 for 1, winning by 9 wickets.

Sunday League Development

Broadbottom 4th XI struggled against New Mills 3rd XI, being bowled out for 71 runs, while New Mills successfully chased down the target, scoring 72 for 4 to win by 6 wickets.

High Lane 4th XI also had a solid performance, defeating Hazel Grove 3rd XI by 5 wickets after finishing their chase at 104 for 5.