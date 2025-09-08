Dove Holes crowned Sunday champions in Derbyshire & Cheshire League

Dove Holes are Sunday League South Champions!

Dove Holes are cebrating after a six wicket win over Whaley Bridge saw them crowned Sunday League South Champions.

Elsewhere in the Sunday League South, High Lane 3rd XI chased 107 to defeat Broadbottom 3rd XI by 6 wickets, capping off a strong team performance.

Marple & Compstall 6th XI cruised to a 7-wicket win over Chapel 3rd XI, chasing down 59 with minimal fuss.

In Division 1 Broadbottom 1st XI secured a convincing 102-run victory over Birch Vale 1st XI, thanks to key contributions from J Brotherton (77) and A Walsh (56). With a total of 275 all out, Broadbottom had the upper hand despite R Ramzans impressive figures of 5 for 37, Birch Vale were then dismissed for 173.

Dove Holes 1st XI maintained their dominance with a 49-run win over Old Glossop 1st XI. Batting first, Dove Holes reached 265/6, led by D Gilbride (62) and *T Forder (56)**. Despite a stunning counter-attack by M Sarwar, who smashed a blistering 126 off just 50 balls (including 13 sixes), Gilbride’s all-round brilliance shone through as he claimed 5 for 70, sealing the victory.

A nail-biting finish saw Hazel Grove 1st XI edge past Hayfield 1st XI by just 4 runs. Hazel Grove managed 154, with C Higson contributing 65, and then held Hayfield to 150/9, clinging on in a low-scoring thriller.

High Lane 1st XI came out on top against Tintwistle 1st XI, winning by 12 runs in another closely fought contest. Chasing 179, Tintwistle fell short at 166 all out.

A strong century by S Nugent powered Newton 1st XI to a 3-wicket win over New Mills 1st XI. Nugent’s controlled 113 off 117 balls, including 12 fours and 6 sixes, was the backbone of the chase after T Arrowsmith’s 5 for 24 had earlier limited New Mills to 183 all out.

Whaley Bridge 1st XI secured a comfortable 5-wicket win over Dinting 1st XI, chasing down 119 with ease after D Jones tore through the Dinting batting order with 5 for 47.

Division 2 - Buxworth 1st XI dominated their encounter with Broadbottom 2nd XI, posting 235/6 behind a commanding 78 from J Lister*. They bowled Broadbottom out for 118 to claim a 117-run win.

Charlesworth 1st XI overwhelmed Dinting 2nd XI by 107 runs, with J Wardle starring with the ball, taking 6 for 18. Earlier, A Bardsley (51) had anchored Charlesworth’s total of 206/9.

Hollingworth 1st XI chased down 140 set by Hazel Grove 2nd XI to win by 4 wickets, after M Clayton had top-scored for Grove with 52.

A tense battle between Pott Shrigley 1st XI and Newton 2nd XI ended in a dramatic 1-wicket win for Shrigley, who edged past Newton’s 104 all out.

Dove Holes 2nd XI claimed a 7-wicket victory over Old Glossop 2nd XI, chasing down 137 with ease, thanks to an unbeaten 62 from Joe Gregory*.

Chapel 1st XI secured a 5-wicket win over Tintwistle 2nd XI, chasing a modest target of 97 after bowling out Tintwistle cheaply.

Division 3 - New Mills 2nd XI clinched a 4-wicket win over Buxworth 2nd XI, successfully chasing 109, despite a spirited 60 from A Galloway and a superb 6 for 19 from T Boardman.

Chapel 2nd XI edged a thriller by 3 runs against Birch Vale 2nd XI. A tight finish saw R Lee’s 5 for 21 swing the game Chapel’s way after A Hayward (53) had threatened to take Birch Vale home.

Hollingworth 2nd XI chased down 152 against High Lane 2nd XI to win by 4 wickets, in a tight mid-table clash.

Pott Shrigley 2nd XI recorded a low-scoring 3-wicket win over Hayfield 2nd XI, chasing just 91 after bowling out their opponents cheaply.

Sunday League North - The match between Glossop 3rd XI and Newton 3rd XI was abandoned with Newton at 73/0, but the result confirmed Glossop as champions.

Old Glossop 3rd XI vs Dinting 3rd XI was also abandoned due to weather or other factors.

Tintwistle 3rd XI pulled off a dramatic 1-wicket win over Mottram 4th XI, chasing down 81 in a tense finish.