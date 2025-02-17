Dove Holes and Buxworth enjoy good weekends in The Hope Valley Amateur Football League

Dove Holes and Buxworth both had fantastic weekends with their first and reserve teams both winning

Dove Holes and Buxworth both had fantastic weekends with their first and reserve teams both winning, as the league saw a commendable amount of football played despite horrific weather conditions.

A record-breaking weekend was on display in the Hope Valley Amateur Football League, which saw 3 premier division fixtures, 2 A Division fixtures and 1 league cup fixture go ahead despite horrendous weather halting play across the majority of the county.

We start at Dove Holes Cricket Club, where Dove Holes Firsts took on Hayfield Firsts in a carbon copy of the recent Derbyshire County Cup quarter final. Dove have some ground to make up in order to make their way up the Premier Division table, with a back log of fixtures scheduled after numerous postponements, forcing the side to prepare for a hectic season finale. Hayfield went into the fixture unbeaten in the league and would not have wanted their record to be tarnished. A very close game reflected the quality that both sides possess, and it was only ever going to be decided with a moment of brilliance and/or luck. Dove were provided with that moment, and Ben Bagshaw made no mistake and grabbed his 5th goal of the season and only goal of the game to hand Dove the win and give Hayfield their first loss of the season, and with that first loss coming in February, this really is a truly remarkable achievement for Hayfield.

The 19th Hole welcomed Furness Vale in the second fixture of the day, with the home side searching for their first victory since October 2024. Furness hit form in their last game after they put 7 past Dronfield Woodhouse, so an entertaining game was expected. The 19th Hole took the home advantage in the end, securing a vital 3 points with a 3-1 win. Dan Iball was on the scoresheet again scoring his 5th of the season, alongside Liam Brookes who secured the win for the 19th Hole. Oliver Goulding’s consolation goal was not enough to spark a Furness comeback unfortunately for the away side.

Chapel Town Firsts would have had the opportunity to widen the gap at the top, however, their fixture at Dronfield FC (Baslow) was postponed on the day. This gave Buxworth Firsts the chance to move into 2nd place only a point behind the league leaders Chapel, after Hayfield were narrowly beaten in Dove Holes. Buxworth know that others around them have games in hand, so anything other than wins going forward could be detrimental to their ambitions of finishing strong and high in the league table come the end. A trip to Tideswell was their next hurdle, and a hurdle they overcame to achieve 2nd placed status come 5pm. Andrew Ramwell, Aaron Jones and Nicky Wood each improved their scoring records for the season, as they finalised a 3-1 victory for Buggy. Ramwell and Wood now have 6 goals each this season, with Jones upping his total to 3.

The A Division saw 23 goals scored across 2 league games this weekend, breaking a seasonal record for most goals scored within 2 fixtures. Chapel Town Reserves broke another record however, as they beat Blazing Rag 14 (Fourteen) – 0, securing the largest victory of the season across both divisions. Owen Hopkinson and Jacob O’Donnell both grabbed themselves a hattrick, with George Rowland helping himself to a brace. Joshua Hodgson, Lewis Jodrell, William Porter and Owen Berry all got onto the scoresheet, as did super subs Josh Edwards and Tyson Elwin who provided first team reinforcement from the bench after their fixture was postponed. The win means that should Chapel win their game in hand over Calver, they will move into 2nd place of the A Division behind Dove Holes Reserves respectively.

With Chapel Reserves scoring every 6.5 minutes on average in their game, Dove Holes Reserves would need to make a statement against Hayfield Reserves in a fixture mimicking their first team companions in the Premier Division. Another festival of goals was on Display, as Dove won the game 9-0 and secured a double win over Hayfield which was no doubt celebrated by the club in its entirety. Hattricks from Cole Hamilton and Joe Dale gave Dove the edge, with Ryan Bradd, Billy Halsey and Jack Flint only adding to Hayfields misery. Bradd now has 17 goals in just 13 appearances, with Cole Hamilton moving into 4th place within the golden boot race, as his hattrick took his seasonal total to 13 goals in 8 games.

The final game of the day saw the first Cliff Ellis Memorial Trophy fixture played between Buxworth Reserves and Youlgrave United. Western Lane was the venue, and Buxworth would now be celebrating twice after the first teams victory, with the reserves progressing through to the next round with a 4-0 win. Nathan Hearsum and Jacob Kelly each got a goal, with Ben Percival’s brace enough to see Buxworth Reserves sail comfortably into the next round.