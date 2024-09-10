Derbyshire Cricket Legend to visit Buxton

Former Derbyshire and England cricket legend Geoff Miller OBE will be visiting Buxton in October, to speak at a fundraising evening in aid of the cricket pavilion redevelopment for Buxton Cricket Club.

Geoff represented England in 34 Tests and 25 ODIs between 1976- 1984 taking 60 wickets in Test cricket and over 1,000 in first-class cricket whilst playing for Derbyshire and Essex. He served as the National Selector 2008-2013, guiding England to Ashes victories (Aussies please note) and top spot in the world Test rankings. Recognised with an OBE in 2014.

He is also a highly acclaimed after-dinner speaker. Renowned for his engaging storytelling and humorous anecdotes, Geoff's speeches are filled with insights from his playing days and his time as a selector. His charm and wit make him a captivating speaker, and we are delighted to have him join us for this special evening.

Join us for this fundraising evening with delicious buffet, at the Cavendish Golf Club, Buxton, on Friday, 4th October at 8pm, in aid of the pavilion redevelopment. Come prepared for other fundraising activities, auctions and raffles.

Tickets are £40 per person (over 16s only), to book please email [email protected] with names of attendees and pay at the door on the evening by card or cash.