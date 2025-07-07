Derbyshire & Cheshire League's round-up from the weekend's games

Broadbottom 1st XI continued their strong season in Division One of the DCCL.

Division 1 – Saturday 5th July 2025

After being bowled out for 260, thanks largely to a classy 93 from H Van Raay and a fluent 50 by W Davis, Despite C Nunn’s impressive 5 for 56 for Hazel Grove. Their batting lineup faltered and they were dismissed for 191.

Dinting 1st XI cruised to a 9-wicket win over Birch Vale 1st XI. After bowling out Birch Vale for just 109, with P Littlewood starring with 5 for 41, Dinting knocked off the target with ease, led by K Akram’s unbeaten 57.

An extraordinary bowling performance from D Waterhouse, who claimed 8 for 20, helped Dove Holes 1st XI secure a 64-run win over High Lane 1st XI. Dove Holes had earlier managed 113, which proved more than enough as High Lane collapsed for just 49.

In a low-scoring thriller, Hayfield 1st XI edged out Newton 1st XI by 3 wickets, chasing down 96 in a tense finish to close at 100/7.

Whaley Bridge 1st XI earned a 5-wicket win over Old Glossop 1st XI. After bowling out Old Glossop for 189—despite a strong 84 from M Sarwar—Whaley were led to victory by a composed 65 not out from H Holden. J Higginbotham earlier starred with the ball, taking 5 for 39.

New Mills 1st XI claimed a 6-wicket win over Tintwistle 1st XI, chasing down 106 comfortably after K Handforth’s 50 gave Tintwistle something to defend.

Division 2 – Saturday 5th July 2025

The match between Buxworth 1st XI and Dinting 2nd XI was cancelled.

Charlesworth 1st XI delivered a dominant performance, hammering Old Glossop 2nd XI by 163 runs. I Heathcote’s unbeaten 105 and P Elliott’s 65 took them to 217/3 before G Evans ripped through the opposition with 6 for 16, dismissing them for 54.

Chapel 1st XI defeated Dove Holes 2nd XI by 6 wickets, chasing down 78 after H Beal’s 5 for 23 dismantled Dove Holes’ batting.

Broadbottom 2nd XI picked up an impressive 81-run win over Hazel Grove 2nd XI, with J Brotherton (57) and B Dadge (54)* guiding them to 213/5. Hazel Grove managed just 132 in reply despite R Burke’s unbeaten 55.

Newton 2nd XI posted 183/9 against Hollingworth 1st XI, helped by J Hoctor’s 51, and restricted their opponents to 147 to seal a 36-run victory. L Belfield top-scored for Hollingworth with 57.

Pott Shrigley 1st XI earned a 60-run win over Tintwistle 2nd XI, defending 197 with help from P Beard’s remarkable 6 for 26.

Division 3 – Saturday 5th July 2025

Birch Vale 2nd XI edged a nail-biter against Charlesworth 2nd XI, winning by 3 runs. S Burns (59) and R Kumar (56) lifted Birch to 166, before E Kassim took 5 for 48 to help restrict Charlesworth to 163 despite D Miller’s 54.

Chapel 2nd XI claimed a narrow 3-wicket win over Pott Shrigley 2nd XI, chasing down 111 in a tight encounter.

Hollingworth 2nd XI comfortably beat Hayfield 2nd XI by 7 wickets, chasing 123 with minimal fuss.

New Mills 2nd XI powered to a 121-run victory over High Lane 2nd XI. D Oakes scored 64, and M Lomakin Rogers tore through the batting with 5 for 8, bundling High Lane out for just 76.

Cup Matches – Sunday 6th July 2025

In the Bissenden Cup Semi-Final, Hazel Grove held their nerve in a thrilling 2-run win over Hayfield, defending 149 after setting 147/9. In the other semi-final, Broadbottom beat High Lane by 29 runs, with A Walsh stealing the show with a brilliant 104 off 115 balls.

The Hawke Trophy Semi-Final clash between Broadbottom and Dinting was unfortunately cancelled due to rain.

In the other semi-final, Hazel Grove defeated Dove Holes by 3 wickets, chasing down 148, thanks in part to a solid 56 from Joe Gregory for Dove Holes that couldn’t quite push them over the line.