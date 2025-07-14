Derbyshire & Cheshire League wins for Newton and Broadbottom
In another dominant bowling performance, Broadbottom 1st XI dismantled Dove Holes 1st XI for just 111 in reply to their imposing 240/8, cruising to a 129-run victory.
Old Glossop 1st XI comfortably chased down Hayfield’s modest total of 90, reaching 92/2 and claiming an 8-wicket win.
Dinting 1st XI also made light work of their target, overcoming Hazel Grove 1st XI’s 96 to secure a 6-wicket win at 100/4.
New Mills 1st XI’s 181, built around a composed 62 from J Toft, wasn’t enough to deter High Lane 1st XI, who chased it down with ease thanks to J Chorlton’s unbeaten 74, winning by 7 wickets.
Tintwistle 1st XI delivered the day’s most emphatic win, posting 248/6 with solid contributions from M Mayne (66) and D Weatherhead (58). They then rolled Whaley Bridge 1st XI for just 72, with T Scott and C Tipper both claiming five-wicket hauls in a crushing 176-run victory.
Division 2 – Saturday 12th July
Dove Holes 2nd XI racked up 283/8 against Broadbottom 2nd XI, with K Collins narrowly missing a century on 98. Despite a spirited 51* from F Pratt, Broadbottom fell short by 79 runs.
Chapel 1st XI edged a thriller against Pott Shrigley 1st XI, sneaking home by one wicket after restricting the visitors to 110 all out.
Hazel Grove 2nd XI held on for a tight 6-run win over Dinting 2nd XI, defending 271/6 in a closely fought contest.
Buxworth 1st XI were led by an explosive century from D Moore (105 off 52 balls, including 19 fours and 4 sixes) as they amassed 321/6 to thrash Newton 2nd XI by 178 runs.
Old Glossop 2nd XI cruised to a 7-wicket win over Hollingworth 1st XI, with S Allcock’s devastating 7/19 instrumental in bowling out the visitors for 136.
Charlesworth 1st XI eased past Tintwistle 2nd XI, defending 218/7 with the help of I Heathcote’s 55 and J Wardle’s 7/38 dismantling of the reply.
Division 3 – Saturday 12th July
Buxworth 2nd XI held their nerve to beat Hayfield 2nd XI by 38 runs in a contest dominated by individual brilliance—T Moss scored 72 for Buxworth, while I Flack responded with 76 in vain.
Chapel 2nd XI defeated Charlesworth 2nd XI by 108 runs, with O Inglefield making 56 before P Jones produced an incredible spell of 9 for 13 to dismantle the opposition for just 77.
Birch Vale 2nd XI edged out Hollingworth 2nd XI by 12 runs in a tight match featuring strong innings from J Barrett (62) and F Malik (70).
New Mills 2nd XI chased down 191 set by Pott Shrigley 2nd XI, winning by 6 wickets.
Hawke Trophy Semi-Final – Sunday 13th July
Dinting booked their place in the Hawke Trophy final with a hard-fought 25-run victory over Broadbottom. Dinting posted 220/7 before bowling out their opponents for 195 in a tightly contested semi-final.
Sunday League North – 13th July
Glossop 3rd XI made light work of Old Glossop 3rd XI’s total of 115, reaching 116/3 for a 7-wicket win. Dinting 3rd XI were dominant against Stalybridge 3rd XI, chasing 109 with ease to win by 9 wickets. In a thrilling finish, Newton 3rd XI edged out Tintwistle 3rd XI by just 1 wicket, reaching 156/9 in a nail-biter.
Sunday League South – 13th July
Hawk Green 3rd XI posted a massive 285/4 before bowling Chapel 3rd XI out for 168, winning comfortably by 117 runs. Dove Holes 3rd XI chased down High Lane 3rd XI’s total of 123/9 to win by 5 wickets.
Sunday Development League – 13th July
Hazel Grove 3rd XI earned a solid 6-wicket win over High Lane 4th XI, chasing down 137 with composure. New Mills 3rd XI narrowly beat Broadbottom 4th XI by 11 runs in a tense encounter. Charlesworth 3rd XI wrapped up the weekend with a 5-wicket win over Offerton 3rd XI, chasing down 97 with little trouble.