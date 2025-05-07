Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League starts to take shape

The early Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League tables are starting to take shape

The Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League continued to provide captivating action across its divisions and cup competitions during the weekend of 3rd and 4th May 2025.

Teams delivered impressive performances and thrilling finishes, further shaping the early stages of the season.

Division 1 Highlights (Saturday, 3rd May 2025)

In Division 1, Dinting 1st XI showcased a dominant performance against Broadbottom 1st XI, securing an emphatic 8-wicket victory. Broadbottom were bowled out for 178 runs, a target that Dinting chased down with ease, reaching 179 for 2.

Dove Holes 1st XI continued their strong start to the season with a convincing 60-run win over New Mills 1st XI. Dove Holes posted a solid total of 215 for 8, with S. Cartledge leading the way with a valuable 58 runs. New Mills struggled in their chase, being dismissed for 155 runs.

High Lane 1st XI secured a comfortable 79-run victory against Whaley Bridge 1st XI. High Lane set a challenging target of 230 for 8, which proved too steep for Whaley Bridge, who were bowled out for 151 runs.

In a closely fought encounter, Newton 1st XI edged out Hazel Grove 1st XI by just 7 runs. Newton posted 188 runs, and their bowlers held their nerve to dismiss Hazel Grove for 181 runs, securing a vital early-season win.

In a dramatic finish, Birch Vale 1st XI claimed a narrow 2-run victory over Old Glossop 1st XI. Birch Vale posted 212/9 thanks to M Walsh with 72 runs. R Sejwal then delivered an exceptional performance taking 6 for 67 as Old Glossop were bowled out for 210 just 2 runs short.

Tintwistle 1st XI secured a comprehensive 8-wicket win against Hayfield 1st XI. Hayfield were bowled out for a low total of 99 runs, with C. Tipper being the star performer, not only scoring an unbeaten 52 runs but also taking an impressive 5 wickets for 16 runs with the ball. Tintwistle comfortably reached 100 for 2.

Division 2 Highlights (Saturday, 3rd May 2025)

In Division 2, Old Glossop 2nd XI defeated Buxworth 1st XI by 64 runs. Old Glossop posted 128 runs, and their bowlers proved too strong for Buxworth, who were dismissed for just 64 runs.

Chapel 1st XI secured a comfortable 6-wicket victory against Charlesworth 1st XI. Charlesworth were bowled out for 154 runs, with P. Elliott contributing 51 runs. Chapel chased down the target effectively, finishing on 155 for 4.

Dinting 2nd XI overcame Broadbottom 2nd XI by 4 wickets. Broadbottom scored 166 for 4, but Dinting successfully chased the target, finishing on 167 for 6.

Hazel Grove 2nd XI had a dominant bowling performance against Newton 2nd XI, winning by 7 wickets. Newton were bowled out for just 75 runs, with I. Weir taking an impressive 5 wickets for 28 runs. Hazel Grove comfortably reached 76 for 3.

Hollingworth 1st XI secured a comprehensive 9-wicket victory against Tintwistle 2nd XI. Tintwistle were dismissed for a low total of 65 runs, with J. Miller taking an outstanding 6 wickets for 35 runs. Hollingworth chased down the target with ease, finishing on 66 for 1, with L. Eastwood scoring an unbeaten 51 runs.

In a thrilling finish, Pott Shrigley 1st XI edged out Dove Holes 2nd XI by just 2 runs. Pott Shrigley posted 181 for 6, with T. Fletcher contributing 53 runs. Dove Holes fought hard in their chase, with K. Jones scoring 71 runs, but they fell just short, finishing on 179 for 8.

Kudos Drinks Hawke Trophy (Saturday, 3rd May 2025)

In the Kudos Drinks Hawke Trophy, Charlesworth 2nd XI defeated Birch Vale 2nd XI by 5 wickets. Birch Vale were bowled out for 185 runs, with S. Burns scoring 53 runs. Charlesworth successfully chased the target, reaching 189 for 5, thanks to contributions from S. Alokabandaralage (54 runs) and D. Wood (56 runs).

Chapel 2nd XI secured a dramatic 1-wicket victory against Buxworth 2nd XI. Buxworth posted 155 for 5, and Chapel, in a tense finish, managed to reach 156 for 9 to claim the win.

Pott Shrigley 2nd XI put on a strong batting performance to defeat Hayfield 2nd XI by 24 runs. Pott Shrigley posted 279 for 7, thanks to significant contributions from T. Coates (63 runs), R. Caslaw (67 runs), and J. Samarji (60 not out). Hayfield finished 24 runs short on 255 for 7, with J. Kelly (79 runs) and H. Flack (86 runs) leading the way.

New Mills 2nd XI secured a dominant 9-wicket victory against High Lane 2nd XI. High Lane were restricted to 128 for 9, and New Mills chased down the target comfortably, finishing on 131 for 1, with S. Mills scoring an unbeaten 64 runs.

Sunday League North (Sunday, 4th May 2025)

In the Sunday League North, Dinting 3rd XI secured a narrow 4-wicket victory against Mottram 4th XI. Mottram posted 98 for 8, and Dinting managed to chase it down, finishing on 99 for 6.

Stalybridge 3rd XI defeated Newton 3rd XI by 8 runs. Stalybridge set a target of 187 for 6, and Newton fell just short, finishing on 179 for 6.

Sunday League South (Sunday, 4th May 2025)

In the Sunday League South, Chapel 3rd XI secured a 32-run victory against Broadbottom 3rd XI. Chapel posted a strong total of 232 runs, which proved too much for Broadbottom, who were bowled out for 200 runs.

Dove Holes 3rd XI defeated Hawk Green 3rd XI by 52 runs. Dove Holes posted 184 for 8, and their bowlers dismissed Hawk Green for 132 runs.

High Lane 3rd XI secured a close 4-wicket victory against Whaley Bridge 2nd XI. Whaley Bridge posted 164 for 7, and High Lane managed to chase it down, finishing on 165 for 6.

Sunday League Development (Sunday, 4th May 2025)

In the Sunday League Development, New Mills 3rd XI defeated Hazel Grove 3rd XI by 7 runs. Hazel Grove posted 163 for 5, but New Mills successfully chased a higher target, finishing on 170 for 8.

Offerton 3rd XI secured a comfortable 8-wicket victory against High Lane 4th XI. High Lane were bowled out for 107 runs, and Offerton chased the target with ease, finishing on 108 for 2.