Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League Match Report – 26th & 27th July 2025

Broadbottom Crowned Bissenden Cup Winners

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League – Match Report

Saturday, 9th August 2025

Division 1

Broadbottom Crowned Bissenden Cup Winners

Dinting 1st XI claimed a 34-run victory over Dove Holes 1st XI, defending 243/7 thanks to a half-century from J Irons (51). Despite a strong 89 from B Bagshaw and 51 from T Forder, Dove Holes were dismissed for 209.

Broadbottom 1st XI secured a dominant 101-run win against Hayfield 1st XI, with D Perrin starring with the bat, scoring 90 in their total of 201. Hayfield were bowled out for just 100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At High Lane, W Stamper produced a superb century (107 from 116 balls, including 14 fours) as High Lane 1st XI posted 229/6. A Melnyk added 58, and Newton 1st XI were bowled out for 130, handing High Lane a 99-run win.

New Mills 1st XI clinched a close 4-wicket victory over Hazel Grove 1st XI, chasing down 168/9. K Arora hit 63 for Hazel Grove, but M Birchenall’s 5 for 52 turned the tide for New Mills.

Tintwistle 1st XI comfortably beat Old Glossop 1st XI by 6 wickets, chasing down 148 after bowling Old Glossop out.

Birch Vale 1st XI defeated Whaley Bridge 1st XI by 86 runs. A Javed (59) and M Walsh (55*) helped Birch Vale post 231/7, before Whaley Bridge were dismissed for 145, despite J Higginbottom’s 63.

Division 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadbottom 2nd XI eased to a 9-wicket win over Hollingworth 1st XI, chasing down 95 with minimal fuss after bowling out the visitors.

Buxworth 1st XI defeated Charlesworth 1st XI by 63 runs. Contributions from A Benstead (62), R McCormack (53), and D Moore (50*) took Buxworth to 205/8. Despite A Bardsley’s 64, Charlesworth were all out for 142, with J Lister taking 5 for 43.

Dinting 2nd XI edged out Dove Holes 2nd XI by 25 runs. G Draper made 57 in Dinting’s 158, despite K Vernon claiming 5 for 38. Dove Holes were all out for 133 in reply.

Pott Shrigley 1st XI cruised to an 8-wicket win over Hazel Grove 2nd XI, chasing down 142 with ease. A Tomlinson scored 56 for Hazel Grove, but T Fletcher’s 64 sealed the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chapel 1st XI made light work of Newton 2nd XI, chasing down 72 in just 9 wickets, after H Beal’s 5 for 35 decimated the Newton batting.

Old Glossop 2nd XI comfortably beat Tintwistle 2nd XI by 7 wickets, chasing down 124 with plenty in hand.

Division 3

Birch Vale 2nd XI thrashed Hayfield 2nd XI by 10 wickets after bowling them out for just 64. J Kennedy starred with the ball, taking 5 for 16.

Charlesworth 2nd XI overcame Buxworth 2nd XI by 64 runs. F Allen was outstanding with the ball, taking 6 for 18 to dismiss Buxworth for 99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollingworth 2nd XI recorded a 61-run win over New Mills 2nd XI, defending 162 successfully.

Pott Shrigley 2nd XI beat High Lane 2nd XI by 5 wickets. High Lane’s total of 159 included 60 from R Brookman, but V Allen’s 5 for 36 and a steady chase took Pott Shrigley home.

Sunday, 10th August 2025

Bissenden Cup Final – at Dinting

Broadbottom were crowned Bissenden Cup champions, defeating Hazel Grove by 8 wickets. Hazel Grove were bowled out for 136, with T Gull taking a brilliant 5 for 25. J Brotherton anchored the chase with an unbeaten 65.

Sunday League South

Marple continued their strong form with a 73-run win over Hawk Green. Marple posted 170/4 before bowling out Hawk Green for 97.