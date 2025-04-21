Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League season gets underway

Dove Holes opened up their Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League season with a win.

The 2025 cricket season got underway as both Divisions 1 & 2 got underway. The first round of matches in the Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket league featured nail-biting finishes and standout individual performances.

It saw Dove Holes secure a dominant win to kick off their Division One campaign while Hazel Grove defended a very modest total in style to beat Broadbottom.

In a fiercely contested match, Dinting 1st XI edged past Birch Vale 1st XI by just one wicket in a thrilling finish. Birch Vale posted a solid total of 193 runs, Dinting’s C. Jordaan's impressed with the ball claiming 5 wickets for 32 runs. Dinting's chase was spearheaded by M. Knight, whose crucial 54 runs helped secure the victory despite R. Sejwel's stellar performance for Birch Vale, taking 5 wickets for 67 runs.

Dove Holes 1st XI made quick work of High Lane 1st XI, winning by 8 wickets. With High Lane restricted to a mere 75 runs, Dove Holes chased down the target with ease, finishing at 78 for 2.

Newton 1st XI secured a solid victory over Hayfield 1st XI, winning by 48 runs. Newton set a competitive total of 185 runs, anchored by J. Mercer’s impressive innings of 61 runs. Hayfield struggled in their response, being bowled out for 137, with G. Ridings taking 5 wickets for 61 runs.

Hazel Grove 1st XI defeated Broadbottom 1st XI by 35 runs. Hazel Grove set a modest target of 120 runs, which proved more than enough when Broadbottom stumbled to 85 all out. The highlight of the bowling attack was T. Hodkinson, who delivered a remarkable spell, claiming 5 wickets for 17 runs.

In a nail-biting finish, New Mills 1st XI edged past Tintwistle 1st XI by just 7 runs. New Mills set a total of 237 runs. Tintwistle rallied in their chase, but fell short, ending their innings at 230 runs, with M. Mayne providing resistance with a commendable 61 runs.

Whaley Bridge 1st XI completed an impressive win against Old Glossop 1st XI, achieving victory by 5 wickets. Chasing a target of 161 runs, Whaley Bridge maintained their composure and reached 163 for 5.

Division 2 Highlights

Hazel Grove 2nd XI clinched a victory over Broadbottom 2nd XI by 6 wickets. After restricting Broadbottom to 185 runs, Hazel Grove had a solid batting display led by A. Tomlinson (57 runs) and A. Hein, who remained unbeaten on 84 runs, guiding their team to 186 for 4.

Chapel 1st XI delivered a commanding performance against Dove Holes 2nd XI, winning by 91 runs. Chapel set a total of 142 runs, and their bowlers dominated the match, bowling Dove Holes out for just 51 runs, with L. Hurrell's exceptional bowling yielding 6 wickets for just 6 runs.

Dinting 2nd XI secured victory against Buxworth 1st XI by 44 runs. Dinting scored 188 runs, with R. Townsend contributing significantly with 55 runs. Buxworth faltered in their chase, managing only 144 runs.

Newton 2nd XI also emerged victorious, defeating Hollingworth 1st XI by 19 runs. Newton scored 169 runs, fortified by L. Saycell, who made a significant contribution with an unbeaten 55 runs. Hollingworth fell short, managing just 150 runs.

Finally, Old Glossop 2nd XI triumphed over Charlesworth 1st XI by 52 runs. Old Glossop set a total of 173 runs, which proved too steep for Charlesworth, who crumbled to 121 all out.

Sunday League Highlights

Old Glossop 3rd XI came out on top against Newton 3rd XI, winning by 21 runs. Old Glossop set a competitive total of 200 runs, which Newton could not chase down, finishing their innings at 179 runs.

Dinting 3rd XI defeated Tintwistle 3rd XI by 4 wickets in another close encounter. Tintwistle posted 111 runs, and Dinting successfully chased the total, sealing their victory at 115 for 6.

Broadbottom 3rd XI had a comfortable win against Hawk Green 3rd XI, winning by 8 wickets. Chasing a target of 127 runs, Broadbottom reached 132 for 2 with relative ease.

High Lane 3rd XI dominated their match against Chapel 3rd XI, winning by 86 runs. High Lane posted an impressive 235 runs, and Chapel could only manage 149 runs, falling short by a significant margin.

Lastly, Dove Holes 3rd XI won a close match against Marple & Compstall 6th XI, triumphing by 12 runs. Dove Holes set a total of 169 runs, while Marple could only secure 157 runs in response.