Masood, 32, has played 25 Tests, scoring four centuries, including a stunning 156 against England at Emirates Old Trafford in 2020, while the opening batter also has six half-centuries to his name

An experienced left-hander, Masood has played more than 300 matches across all formats, scoring 31 centuries. Fourteen of those have come in List A cricket, a format in which he averages 57.46.

He also brings a breadth of T20 experience to The Incora County Ground and captained a Multan Sultans side which contained Wayne Madsen to the top of the Pakistan Super League group table in 2019.

Masood first played in England early on in his career, scoring a Stamford School-record 1,237 runs at an average of 103 in 2009 aged 20, while he also featured in three first-class matches for Durham University.

He reunites with Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, whom he played for from 2016 to 2019, and will be available for all formats throughout the 2022 campaign, starting with the first LV= County Championship fixture in April.

Chief executive, Ryan Duckett, said: “Shan is an immensely talented batter and was a key target for head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, in his plans to develop the Derbyshire squad.