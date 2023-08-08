No let up in title race as Division One top two Woodley and Dove Holes both win again

Top two Woodley and Dove Holes both won yet again in the Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League Division One title race, writes Liz Lane.

Dove Holes won by four wickets at Whaley Bridge.

Asked to bat, Whaley Bridge made 151-7 with captain Henry Holden top-scoring on 77 not out. Dove's bowler Dave Cartledge took 4-52 off 9.4 overs.

In response, Dove Holes made 154-6 in 39.1 with Jack Gregory scoring 46 and Eddie Ford claiming 4-37.

Jack Gregory - 46 for Dove Holes. Picture by John Fryer.

But the result made no ground again on Woodley, who saw off bottom-placed New Mills by eight wickets.

Put into bat, New Mills were all out for 109 Conor Cranwell with 3-25 off 10 overs. Woodley made light work of their innings with 113-2 in 26.2 overs with Jamie Garde scoring 42 not out.

Third-placed Hazel Grove slipped up with a nine run defeat to Newton.

Chosing to bat, Newton made 138, Dominic Nunn taking 3-19 off 12 overs.

In response Hazel Grove fell just short on 129 all out in 41.2 overs, Rhys Goodall with 4-19 off 11.2 overs.

That allowed Hayfield to close the gap to third to just two points after they won by 41 runs at Dinting.

Dinting won the toss and elected to field first. Hayfield made 188-9 with Ben Higginbottom making 42, Ryan Nixon with 4-45.

Dinting were then all out for 147 in 31.2 with Ryan Nixon making the majority of the runs, scoring 95, which included eight fours and six sixes.

Hayfield's Jack Cook had a great spell of bowling taking 4-16 off 7.2 overs.

Pott Shrigley beat visiting Old Glossop by five wickets.

Put into bat, Old Glossop made 105-9,Andy Tatton taking 3-18 and Andrew Matheson 3-24.

Shrigley reached 109-5 with Ryan Anderson-Fitter top-scoring with 59 runs. Tom Lane taking 3-31.

Tintwistle went down by 106 runs at home to Broadbottom CC

Broadbottom elected to bat and made 185, Tayyeb Gull scoring 53 and Matthew Robinson with 4-50.

Tintwistle were skittled for 79 in 28.2, coming under fire from Broadbottom bowler Cameron Petersen, who took 5-22 off 12 overs.