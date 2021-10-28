Matt Critchley leaves Derbyshire for Essex

Matt Critchley took 198 wickets for Derbyshire.

Derbyshire offered Critchley, who still had a year to run on his current contract, an extension which surpassed the offer from the 2020 County Champions, but the all-rounder cited a wish to play first division cricket next summer as his reason for departing the club.

Essex activated a clause within Critchley’s agreement, which enabled the 25-year-old to move to a Division One county in return for an undisclosed fee, and he leaves Derbyshire after scoring 4,711 runs and taking 198 wickets.

Chairman Ian Morgan said: “We’re disappointed to be losing Matt and were quick to better any offer from another county, however we understand his desire to test himself in Division One and he leaves with our best wishes.

“As a club, we moved to ensure we would be well-compensated for his departure, and will use that money to strengthen the first team under a new head of cricket.”

Critchley added: “This was a difficult decision to make and one which comes down to being able to play Division One cricket next season.

“I’m at the stage in my career where I want to be challenging for international recognition and I believe this move is a step towards that and the chance to test my skills in the first division.