Woodley closed the gap to six points in second place with victory at Dinting.

At Tintwistle the home side won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 204-9 (45), Kieran Davies hitting 62 and Dan Gilbride taking 5-49.

In reply Dove Holes were dismissed for 124 to lose by 80 runs.

Chapel's George Lees survives an appeal on the way to 60. Photo by John Fryer.

Woodley chose to bat at Dinting and made Woodley 247-9 (45), Jamie Garde with 60 and Matt Senior a half-century, Dinting's Oli Maltby claiming 4-61.

Woodley then won by 103 runs after bowling out the home side for 144.

Hazel Grove are fourth after a 93 run win over visiting Broadbottom.

Hazel Grove were 167 all out in 43.1 overs, Mark Coram made 55.

But Colm Nunn then stole the show with 7-25 as Broadbottom were skittled for 74.

Newton are bottom after a narrow one wicket loss to third placed Old Glossop.

Choosing to bat, Newton made 201 with 66 from Tom Lane.

Old Glossop reached 204-9 in 40.5, despite the best efforts of Ellis Walsh (4-44).

New Mills continue to struggle, losing by 93 runs at Pott Shrigley.

Asked to bat, Pott Shrigley made a huge 308, Simon Rajwer (132) and Phil Beard (62) leading the way and Maxi Lomakin Rogers taking 5-54.

Jack Hawdfield scored 80 in reply but Mills were bowled out for 215.

Whaley Bridge edged home by eight runs against Hayfield.

Whaley were all out for 128 in 30 overs, Jake Higginbotham 64 not out and Digby Evans with 4-36 before Hayfield were dismissed for 120.

In Division Two, fourth-placed Chapel closed the gap on Charlesworth & Chisworth in third with a crushing 161-run win.

Put into bat, Chapel were 187 all out, George Lees with 60. Dan Waterhouse (6-4) and Aiden Theyer (4-12) then got to work as Charlesworth were out for just 26 runs.

Bottom club Buxworth won by 77 runs at Dove Holes. Buxwoth set 183-8, Ross McCormack with 58, then Dylan Moore (3-22) and James Lister (3-22) struck as Dove Holes were out for 106.

