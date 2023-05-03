Heavy rain hits Saturday fixtures in the Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League

Table-topping Dinting put Hazel Grove into bat, who hit 159-9 from 45 overs, with Mark Coram top scoring on 27 and Lewis Rodgers on 26 not out. Dinting never got to the crease so DLS gave Hazel Grove 10 points and Dinting 11.

At Dove Holes, Pott Shrigley made 84 all out in 30.1 overs, with Simon Rajwer top-scoring with 28.

Dove Holes had a short spell at the crease to score 11 off three overs before the match was abandoned. A DLS revised target meant Dove Holes ended with 12 points, to Pott Shrigley's seven.

New Mills' Aussie Haydn Lewis on Saturday. Photo by John Fryer.

At New Mills, Old Glossop bowled the home side out for 105 with New Mills' Harry Lomakin-Rodgers hitting 28, Rob Adderley with 5-13 off 10.2 overs, including six maidens.

In reply, Jack Thorley was 27 not out, and Jonny Wright on 24 not out before the rain with Old Glossop on 55-1 off 19 overs, winning by nine wickets. DLS left New Mills CC with just one point, and Old Glossop CC with 20.

Tintwistle made 180 with Tom Scott top-scoring on 31 and Whaley Bridge's Henry Holden bowling 5-43 runs off 11. Rain stopped play before Whaley could respond and DLS left Tintwistle CC on 11 points and Whaley Bridge 12.

Newton amassed 139-9 against Woodley, Daniel Weston with 31 and Jamie Garde 5-21 in 7.1.

Woodley could only manage 21 before the rain but came out with 11 points, and Newton nine.

In Division Two only three games made it to the field.

A low scoring event at Buxworth saw Charlesworth and Chisworth win the toss and elect to field. Buxworth could only manage 30 all out from 17.3 overs with seven ducks.

Credit to CC's Gareth Evans who was on fire, bowling 7-11 with seven maidens in nine overs.

In response, Charlesworth and Chisworth walked home on 32-2 taking 11 overs and 19 points, to Buxworth's one point.

At High Lane, Dove Holes seconds struggled after winning the toss and electing to field.

High Lane batted 125 -9 in a full 45 overs, with Kelly Jones top-scoring on 43.

In response, Dove Holes could only manage 65 all out.

High Lane CC won by 60 runs, and took 17 points from the fixture. Dove Holes came away with only four points.

The last match was abandoned at Hollingworth, who had welcomed Stalybridge.

Hollingworth won the toss and elected to field, where Stalybridge CC put on a total of 158- 9 in a full 45 overs, Mike Whitworth top scoring on 36.

Hollingworth's Viqar Qureshi took 4-41 runs in 10 overs.

Hollingworth CC never made it out to bat as rain stopped play. The home side came away with 11 points, to Stalybridge's 10 points.

In Division Three Hazel Grove were at home to Tintwistle, but the visiting side came away with the win.

Hazel Grove won the toss and elected to field. Tintwistle put on 97 all out in 36 overs, Thomas Robins top-scoring with 37.

In response, Hazel Grove could only manage 73 all out, in 29.2 overs, Tintwistle's Jayant Patel demolishing the batting side, taking 4-5 runs with five maidens in 10 overs.

Hazel Grove came away with five points to Tintwistle's 15.

Newton's home fixture against Broadbottom succumbed to the weather and was abandoned.

Newton won the toss and elected to field. Broadbottom batted to 69 all out in 35.4 overs, James Brotherton the only player in double figures with 28.

Newton's bowlers, Andrew Allcock and Joseph Hoctor came away with three wickets apiece. Newton only managed 1.1 over and two runs on the board before time was called on the match, coming away with 12 points to Broadbottom's seven.

Another abandoned match was Old Glossop at home to Hollingworth.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Old Glossop put on 152-9 in 40 overs, Ethan Lumb top-scoring with 41.

Hollingworth's bowlers Zohaib Mehmood and Davis Morris took four wickets each.

Hollingworth knocked 25-1 in their eight overs before rain stopped play. Old Glossop finished with 10 points, Hollingworth with 11.

Stalybridge hosted Woodley where Woodley won the toss and elected to field.

Stalybridge took 21.2 overs to make 69 all out. Chris Easter managed 21 but five of his team mates were out for a duck.

Woodley soon made the required runs, with Daniel Oldland driving the win on 39 not out. Woodley took 20 points from the match, whilst Stalybridge ended on zero points.

In Division Four home side Charlesworth and Chisworth drew with Dinting.

Dinting won the toss and elected to field, where Charlesworth and Chisworth put on 72 all out in 27.1 overs, David Whitney the only batter in double figures on 18.

Dinting's innings were cut short because of the rain, but on 23- 8 at 20 overs, a draw was a good result.

Another low scoring match saw Hayfield ask High Lane to bat and their bowlers held Lane to account on 38 all out in 25 overs.

Hayfield took 8.1 overs to meet their target, finishing on 39 for 1, winning by nine wickets, and taking all the points from this fixture.

Pott Shrigley made 130-9 in 40 overs, Stephen Barlow making a stand on 72 runs.

In response, New Mills made easy work of their innings, scoring 131-3 in 33.3 overs, with Alistair Stevens hitting 45 and Jordan Cooper finishing on 54 not out, New Mills coming away with a win by eight wickets and taking 19 points, to Pott Shrigley's three.

