A steady innings saw Dove Holes make 200-7 in their 45 overs, with Tom Forder top-scoring on 69 not out. Newton took to the crease but could only make 114 with Dove's bowler Dan Gilbride taking 5-46.

Second-placed Woodley hosted Tintwistle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Choosing to bat, the visitors' openers made a solid start, Kieran Davies top scoring with 55. But the runs fell away down the order, thanks to Woodley's bowlers, in particular Jack Trowsdale taking 5-36 as Tintwistle ended on 148-9.

James Lythgoe hits six on his way to 101 for Old Glossop against Whaley Bridge. Photo by John Fryer.

Woodley’s Daniel Kay was out for a duck in the first over. However, their middle order put on the runs to end with 149-7, winning by three wickets.

Old Glossop elected to bat against visiting Whaley Bridge and cracking innings from Baylee Foote (85) and James Lythgoe (101) led to them posting 271-9 from a full 45 overs. Credit to Whaley bowler Jake Higginbotham, who took 4-39.

Advertisement

In response, Whaley made a sound start, but were mown down by a storming bowling attack from Old Glossop, only managing to get to 87, Old Glossop's Tom Lane taking 5-10 (four maidens) in the 184 run victory.

Advertisement

Hazel Grove are third after a two wicket success at Hayfield. Grove's bowling attack was hard to handle as Hayfield were dismissed for 114 in 29 overs, their batsmen decimated by Dominic Nunn’s 5-39.

Grove then made heavy work of reaching the runs, ending on 119-8.

Broadbottom beat Pott Shrigley by three wickets.

Advertisement

Shriglley made145 in 38.8 overs, with Ryan Anderson-Fitter top scoring on 42.

In response, Broadbottom worked through the order to make 148-7, Seb Croft top-scoring with 68 runs.

Advertisement

Division Two leaders Stalybridge won by 76 runs at Hollingworth while Chapel en le Frith powered to a 106 run win at Birch Vale & Thornsett after posting an imposing 283-9.