News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Dove Holes pulling away at top of table after win over Newton

Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League First Division leaders Dove Holes are striding away with a 21-point lead after an 86 run win over bottom placed Newton at the weekend, writes Liz Lane.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 30th May 2023, 16:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:28 BST

A steady innings saw Dove Holes make 200-7 in their 45 overs, with Tom Forder top-scoring on 69 not out. Newton took to the crease but could only make 114 with Dove's bowler Dan Gilbride taking 5-46.

Second-placed Woodley hosted Tintwistle.

Choosing to bat, the visitors' openers made a solid start, Kieran Davies top scoring with 55. But the runs fell away down the order, thanks to Woodley's bowlers, in particular Jack Trowsdale taking 5-36 as Tintwistle ended on 148-9.

James Lythgoe hits six on his way to 101 for Old Glossop against Whaley Bridge. Photo by John Fryer.James Lythgoe hits six on his way to 101 for Old Glossop against Whaley Bridge. Photo by John Fryer.
James Lythgoe hits six on his way to 101 for Old Glossop against Whaley Bridge. Photo by John Fryer.
Most Popular

Woodley’s Daniel Kay was out for a duck in the first over. However, their middle order put on the runs to end with 149-7, winning by three wickets.

Old Glossop elected to bat against visiting Whaley Bridge and cracking innings from Baylee Foote (85) and James Lythgoe (101) led to them posting 271-9 from a full 45 overs. Credit to Whaley bowler Jake Higginbotham, who took 4-39.

In response, Whaley made a sound start, but were mown down by a storming bowling attack from Old Glossop, only managing to get to 87, Old Glossop's Tom Lane taking 5-10 (four maidens) in the 184 run victory.

Hazel Grove are third after a two wicket success at Hayfield. Grove's bowling attack was hard to handle as Hayfield were dismissed for 114 in 29 overs, their batsmen decimated by Dominic Nunn’s 5-39.

Grove then made heavy work of reaching the runs, ending on 119-8.

Broadbottom beat Pott Shrigley by three wickets.

Shriglley made145 in 38.8 overs, with Ryan Anderson-Fitter top scoring on 42.

In response, Broadbottom worked through the order to make 148-7, Seb Croft top-scoring with 68 runs.

Division Two leaders Stalybridge won by 76 runs at Hollingworth while Chapel en le Frith powered to a 106 run win at Birch Vale & Thornsett after posting an imposing 283-9.

Buxworth lost by 88 runs at home to High Lane and Dove Holes eased to an eight wicket success at Charlesworth & Chisworth after bowling out the home side for just 90 in 25.2 overs.