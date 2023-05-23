Dove Holes and Hayfield are early pacemakers in Derbyshire and Cheshire League First Division

Electing to bat, Woodley struggled to get going until the middle order propped up their innings, with Conor Cranwell top-scoring on 48, as they ended with 123 in 40.1 overs, suffering from a double bowling attack by Sean Critchlow (5-31) and Dave Cartledge (4-23). In response Dove Holes reached 125-5.

Second-placed Hayfield needed just 18 overs to clinch a six-wicket victory at Pott Shrigley. Shrigley struggled against impressive bowling by the Hayfield side, especially James Adamson (5-26), making 92 all out.

Chasing visiting Broadbottom's 165, Dinting made short work of the total with 166-3, winning by seven wickets.

Hollingworth's Sani Saleem on his way to 6-17 as he bowls Chapel's Joe Berry for three. Pic by John Fryer.

Old Glossop beat Hazel Grove by 22 runs.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat first and, after a slow start, got their innings running thanks to Baylee Foote (69) and James Lythgoe (41), backed up by captain Rob Adderley (26 not out), as they made a total of 193-8 in 45 overs.

Hazel Grove's response was solid and opening bat Ric Burke made 44, but could only reach 171-9.

Newton were left bottom of the table after a seven wicket loss at Whaley Bridge.

Put into bat, Newton suffered from some devastating bowling with Eddie Ford taking 5-30, and could only put on 110 in 27.2 overs.

Whaley took to the crease and opener George Holden started well, making 39. Two run-outs followed, but the team made 111-3.

New Mills went down by 85 runs at Tintwistle and are second bottom.

Tintwistle won the toss and elected to bat, getting off to a cracking start with Minh Ngo putting on 62 runs before a middle-order collapse saw them struggle to 157.

Mills never really got going, losing their opening bat in the first over, and could only manage 72 in response. Tintwistle bowler Tom Scott was on fire with 6-23.

In Division Two a low-scoring game saw Hollingworth win by seven wickets at Chapel en le Frith.

