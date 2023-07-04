There is now some clear distance between them and nearest rivals Old Glossop and Hazel Grove.

Table-topping Dove Holes dramatically won by a single run at third-placed Hazel Grove.

Dove Holes won the toss and elected to bat, making 118 in 37.5 overs, Dominic Nunn taking 4-42 and Colm Nunn 3-28.

James Brotherton on his way to 57 as Broadbottom win at New Mills. Picture by John Fryer.

But Hazel Grove were agonisingly all out for 117 in 34.5, Dave Cartledge with 5-37.

Woodley stay in hot pursuit with a 72-run victory at Hayfield.

After winning the toss, Woodley made 278-8 with 71 from captain Daniel Kay and Harry Wyatt claiming 5-62 and Digby Evans 3-71.

In response, Woodley's bowler Jack Trowsdale took 5-44 as Hayfield were all out for 206 in 43.2 overs.

Old Glossop leapfrogged Hazel Grove into third in a rain-affected 60 run win at Tintwistle.

Old Glossop made 169-7, Baylee Foote hitting 59, and, after rain, DLS set a revised target of 166, but they were all out for 105.

Bottom side New Mills lost by 161 to visiting Broadbottom. Put into bat, Broadbottom made 275-9, Tayyeb Gull with 62 not out and James Brotherton 57.

Gull then took 6-13 from 6.5 overs, including two maidens, as Mills were dismissed for 114.

Second bottom Pott Shrigley were beaten by 175 runs at home to Whaley Bridge.

Put in, Whaley Bridge made 248-6 (43) with 79 not out for Dale Jones and 60 for captain George Holden.

Henry Holden (5-29) and Jake Higginbotham (4-37) then saw off Shrigley for just 73 in 25.1 overs.

Dinting also pulled off a narrow four run win at Newton after making 179-7 with an unbeaten 50 for Alfie Joy.

Similarly in Division Two, the top two teams, High Lane and Stalybridge, are striding ahead of their closest competition, High Lane staying ahead with a 32 run win at their title rivals.