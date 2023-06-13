Second from bottom New Mills won the toss and elected to field and Hazel Grove reached 177-7 off their 45 overs.

New Mills' batsman Ash Boardman then hit 52 runs, but on the verge of victory, with three balls left, Mills lose their last wicket and ended up 177 all out, gaining 14 points while third-placed Grove picked up 16.

Leaders Dove Holes won by six wickets at fourth-placed Old Glossop.

Thom Bannister on his way to 82 for Birch Vale in defeat by High Lane. Photo by John Fryer.

Old Glossop's Jack Thorley made 52 runs and Dove Holes' bowler Cory Flint took 4-50 as the home side ended on 191-9 before Dove Holes won in 38.4 overs with 192-4.

Second-placed Woodley kept up the chase with a home nine wicket success against Pott Shrigley were skittled for 71 in 25.3 overs, Woodley taking just 10.4 overs to make the required 74-1, opener Sean Gibsonwith 35 not out.

Whaley Bridge won by six wickets at Broadbottom.

The home side made 216 and in reply - Whaley's Jake Higginbotham top-scored with 113 runs and captain, Henry Holden hit 48 not out as Whaley reached 220-4 in 42.2 overs.

Hayfield saw off Newton by six wickets.

Newton's Callum Williams top scored with 80 runs and Digby Evans took 5-69 as Newton ended on 256-8.

But Hayfield sped to 258-04 with captain George Wood scoring 59 runs, Russ Evans also on 59, and Ben Higginbottom 58.

Tintwistle beat visiting Dinting by two wickets

In Division Two bottom club Birch Vale & Thornsett's woes continued as they lost by six wickets at home to second-placed High Lane.

Vale were bowled out for 147, captain Thom Bannister leading by example with 82, Mike McCarthy with 6-46.

In reply Kelly Jones struck 81 as Lane made 152-4 in just 21.3 overs.

Second bottom Buxworth won by 18 runs at Hollingworth as, setting 148, with 59 for captain Arran Benstead, they bowled out the home side for 130.

