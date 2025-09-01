Chinley para-cyclist wins bronze medal in World Championships

Chinley's Callum Russell is celebraeting after collecting a medal in the World Para Cycling Championships in Ronse, Belgium.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Callum (29) took up hand cycling 2 yrs ago. He was a endurance cyclist before an accident in 2018 which left him paralysed but he has never let his injury get in his way and been an active competitor first successfully for British Rowing, and now he trains daily to bring him to World Championships level.