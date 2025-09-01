Chinley para-cyclist wins bronze medal in World Championships
Chinley's Callum Russell is celebraeting after collecting a medal in the World Para Cycling Championships in Ronse, Belgium.
He achieved a bronze in the Time Trials, the first ever British hand cyclist to win a medal at this level.
Callum (29) took up hand cycling 2 yrs ago. He was a endurance cyclist before an accident in 2018 which left him paralysed but he has never let his injury get in his way and been an active competitor first successfully for British Rowing, and now he trains daily to bring him to World Championships level.
He achieved 5th in the world in the road race after a gruelling 62km race.