Chapel Town and Dove Holes kick week off with six-goal thriller

The week’s fixtures began on a Wednesday as Chapel Town Firsts and Dove Holes Firsts took full advantage of the evening light before we head into winter, and a 6-goal thriller was yet again on display with the game finishing 3-3.

Chapel took an early lead in the 8th minute via Josh Wood, before Dove grabbed 3 before half time to flip the game on its head with the goals coming from Ben Bagshaw who now has 2 goals in 2 games, Tim Blackwell, and Dan Gilbride.

Chapel responded well in the second half, as Wood got his 2nd of the game and 4th of the season, seeing him top the golden boot table for now, with Josh Edwards scoring the all-important equaliser to make it 3-3 on the night, snatching a point late on for both teams.

Bamford played the 19th Hole in the first Saturday Premier Division fixture. The 19th Hole were looking to secure their first point/s of the season, whilst Bamford looked to build off of their opening draw against Tideswell.

The game provided 3 goals, and all of them from the away side. The 19th Hole put their opening day loss behind them in style, with goals from Jack Fletcher, Leon Owen, and Dan Iball slotting them into 4th place within the Premier Division.

Dronfield Woodhouse like the 19th Hole were yet to register a point and had to not lose against Tideswell United in order to do so. The honours were even on the day, with a 1-1 result enough for Dronfield to seal a vital point.

Tideswell went into the break 1-0 up after Reuben Roberts’ first goal of the season, but this wasn’t enough to seal all 3 points as Dronfield Woodhouse clawed back an equaliser via Harley Moore in the 88th minute, which should hopefully provide the squad with momentum going forward.

Furness Vale were up next as they faced table toppers Buxworth Firsts in a fixture which has produced fireworks in the past.

Both teams have had a strong start, but Buxworth proved too much for Furness as they came out on top with a 2-0 victory over the home team. Andrew Ramwell grabbed his 2nd goal of the campaign, with Ant Williamson getting his first goal of the season as well.

The A Division had 3 fixtures played this week, and the action started up Western Lane as Buxworth Reserves welcomed Blazing Rag for their opening fixture of the season.

Buxworth reserves came out on top in this fixture, as they defeated Blazing Rag 2-1 courtesy of a Lyle Smith goal. Matt Baker provided the consolation goal for Blazing Rag, but Buxworth held on, capping a brilliant weekend for all involved at Buxworth with both teams registering wins.

Hathersage and Youlgrave were up next, with Hathersage off to a good start after their win in their opening fixture against Buxworth Reserves, and Youlgrave looking to start strong in the first game of their campaign.

Hathersage maintained their momentum with a season record win across both divisions, with a 7-0 victory securing them top spot of the A Division for at least this week.

The final fixture saw Hayfield Reserves play Calver, with both sides equal on points and goal difference after their first two fixtures. The first half finished 1-1 and reflected a close game indeed.

The second half was a much different story however, as Calver came out as 5-2 winners, thanks to goals from Jake Casey, Tom Grant, Rob Littlewood, and an Ayr Barker brace. Jack Hulse got another goal in Hayfield colours as a consolation.

The weekend results see Buxworth Firsts topping the Premier Division Table for a second consecutive week, whilst Hathersage sit 2 points clear at the top of the A Division.

Chapel Town’s Josh Wood leads to scoring in the Premier Division with 4 goals in 3 games, and Calver’s Ayr Barker seems to be running away with the A Division award with 6 goals dispatched in just 3 games played.

The Derbyshire Cup will begin on October 5th, which sees teams from the Hope Valley Football League facing off against an array of talent from across the county.

Two teams face Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division opposition, as Tideswell are set to travel to AFC Normanton, whilst Dove Holes Firsts will welcome Bakewell Town. Chapel Town Firsts will play Pilsley Community, formerly of the Hope Valley Football League, and Furness Vale will welcome the 2023 champions of the Derbyshire Divisional North Cup, Tintwistle Athletic, who play in Division 1 of the Manchester Football League.

The A Division county cup draw sees two in-house fixtures with Hathersage playing Chapel Town Reserves and Hayfield Reserves facing Buxworth Reserves. Blazing Rag will welcome Tintwistle Athletic Reserves who play in Division 3 of the Manchester Football League.

Dove Holes Reserves will travel to Glossop North End Community Club who are in Division 2 of the Manchester Football League, and Youlgrave will face local rivals Bakewell Town Development who ply their trade in the Central Midlands Alliance Division 1 West.