Championship Boxing comes to Whaley Bridge

High Peak Middleweight Belt with Johnny Lowe red gloves fighting Jayden Mann white gloves

The World Ring Sports Association has sanctioned 2 new Boxing Belts for High Peak, the Junior belt and Middleweight Belt

Warriors Fitness Centre Whaley Bridge hosted 17 Boxing and Kick Boxing Fights on Saturday with the highlight being the High Peak Junior Title and High Peak Middleweight Title Belts up for grabs. Both Belts have been sanctioned by the World Ring Sports Association.

The Junior title was a bruising encounter between 16-year-olds ,Reilly Hay and James Preston. Reilly trains out of the Whaley Bridge Fitness Centre and James trains out of the Buxton Fitness Centre , both fighters represent the Warriors.

The five rounds were set at a blistering pace which was a credit to the fitness of the two Fighters and often a bruising encounter, Jame’s close combat work with sharp left and right hooks proved a danger to Reilly throughout the fight , but Reilly the taller of the two Fighters had a point deducted in the third for wrestling James to the floor, but then used his reach and his left and right straight combinations to his advantage which proved hard for James to defend the relentless combinations and Reilly became the more dominant and composed fighter and received a unanimous verdict by the judges to claim the new High Peak Junior Boxing Title.

Action from the Middleweight championship fight

Credit goes to both fighters who showed incredible levels of fitness to fight competitively for 5 rounds at a blistering pace The Middleweight title was a fascinating fight between Johnny Lowe from Warriors Whaley Bridge and Jayden Mann from Simply Matched based in Buton on Trent , Johnny is an experienced and composed Middleweight fighter but started quite slowly conceding the fist 2 rounds to Jayden ,the more aggressive of the two fighters who unleashed some stinging left and right body hooks.

The third round was a draw and Jonny’s composure and fitness earned him the later rounds resulting in a draw at the end of the title fight which led to an eliminator round with Jayden struggling for fitness. Jonny started off the more composed of the two fighters, but with Jayden finding his breath and leashing a volley of brutal hooks, the most of which were blocked by Johnny Lowe but the judges couldn’t split the two Fighters and the fight ended a Draw meaning the High Peak Middleweight title is still up for grabs.

Warriors Fitness centre based out of Whaley Bridge and Buxton will be hosting the Middleweight title fight in March and also theJunior Title.The Warriors Fitness Centres are based in Whaley Bridge and Buxton and provide Boxing and Kickboxing training for all ages.Contact Ian Nolan 07790 544269 for more information and membership costs