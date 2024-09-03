Celebration weekend for Buxton cricketers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All four Saturday teams recorded wins last weekend, especially welcome for the 1st team struggling to avoid relegation. Some notable achievements were also recorded, not least Ben Marsden and Corey Griffin for the 1st team, Lucas Tattersall for the 2nd team, Ryder Bunting and Rahatullah Omari for the 3rds and Faye Smith and Will Annison for the 4ths.

Finally, a well-deserved and comprehensive win for the Buxton 1st team on Saturday. Buxton welcomed Walton on Trent to the Park with loosing no option if they were to remain in the fight to remain in Division 2. And what a display from the home team it was.

Winning the Toss and electing to field, Buxton offered well-disciplined bowling to some very good batting, leaving the visitors at 90/1 at the drinks break. The second half brought some luck for Walton as opening batters rode the wave of some more good bowling spells. This was broken though with the advent of Corey Griffin coming to the crease and offering one of the most bizarre wickets at the Park for many years - after pulling a full toss for a huge boundary the batter stood on his own stumps! This led to a steady stream of wickets and in the end the Australian Corey Griffin had taken his first ever 5 for and 6 wickets in the game.

Walton set Buxton a total of 216 having made 215 for 8 off their 45 overs, and with Ben Marsden returning to opening duties the stage was set for a fine final session of cricket.

Ben Marsden 100 for Buxton Cricket Club

This did not disappoint. With only two wickets falling in the innings and a very fine display of batting from the home team, Ben went on to score his first century for his Buxton return in fine style. A very classy innings indeed. Helped along in the final overs by Harry Griffin as the run rate was becoming an issue. Some fine hitting from Aussie Corey Griffin took Buxton to an 8 wicket victory and on the up for the final three games of the season. Of which a win in all would secure a place in Division 2 for next year. Buxton 217 for 2 off 42.1 overs.

Buxton 2nd team taking maintained their lead at the top of Division 6 North with a 3 wicket win over Duffield 3rd team. Buxton won the toss, putting Duffield into bat who made 186 all out off their 45 overs, Lucas Tattersall with 4 wickets for 34. Buxton made the 190 runs to win for the loss of 7 wickets off 38.4 overs, Lucas Tattersall with 44 not out, Zia Ul Islam 38 and Angus Allen 31.

Buxton 3rd team also pushing for promotion won by 4 wickets against Hollinsend Methodists 2nd team. Hollinsend making 199 for 7 off 40 overs, 4 for 49 for Ryder Bunting. Buxton 200 for 6off 39.5 overs, Omari with 63 runs, Blackwell with 51 runs and Woodall with 31.

Buxton 4th team are now only 18 points behind leaders Codnor and on track for promotion if they can win at least two of their last 3 games. Buxton won by 8 wickets on Saturday against Wirksworth & Middleton 3rd team. Wirksworth 202 for 6 off 40 overs, Gareth Crispin 3 wickets for 26 runs. Buxton 204 for 2 off 40 overs, Will Annison 59, Faye Smith 53 and David Porter 31 not out.

On Sunday, the women’s 1st team hardball were defeated by Hayfield, put into bat Buxton made 182 for 7 off their 35 overs, Georgie Macey again topping the batting with another century, Alice Olivia Tremble supporting with 33 runs. In reply Hayfield made the 186 for 3 to win in 32 overs.