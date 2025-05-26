Buxton prepares for snow anniversary

Umpire Dickie Bird OBE expected at Buxton's anniversary celebrations.

At Buxton Cricket Club this week it was all teams striving to play their best cricket whilst preparations for next weekend’s anniversary of the famous snow game were going on in the background.

Umpire Dickie Bird OBE and at least seven of the legends from 50 years ago are expected at the ground on Sunday 1st June, together with local and national media. The pressure on the ground-staff therefore to prepare an outstanding wicket and ground was very high.

Buxton 2nd XI made made the most of an excellent batting wicket at home defeating Denby 3rd XI by 6 wickets with 523 runs scored between the two teams. Buxton winning the toss put Denby into bat. Denby ended on 261 for 7 off their 45 overs, pick of the bowlers Barny Buston taking 3 wickets for 56 runs, Umair Ali also deserves praise with some tight bowling finishing with 10 overs, 1 wicket for 26 runs.

In what looked like an impossible target to get to win, Buxton forged ahead with the bat, achieving the winning runs with 21 balls to spare. Mark Ainsley made 46, but the 115 run partnership between Pat Cafferky and Lucas Tattersall undid the opposition. Cafferky was run out for 87 and Tattersall unbeaten on 74. Buxton finishing on 262 for 4 off 41.3 overs.

Buxton 1st XI slipped up in Division 2 but still hang on to 2nd place in the league. Away at Riddings 1st XI they lost by 40 runs having won the toss again. Riddings 191 for 6 off 45 overs. Buxton 151 all out off 30.2 overs, Captain Matt Whitehouse the only player to score over 30 runs for Buxton.

Buxton 3rd XI won by 7 wickets in Division 8 North against Matlock and Cromford Meadows 2nd XI. Matlock and Cromford 179 for 7 off 40 overs. Buxton 183 for 3 off 33.3 overs, Faye Smith 64 not out, Sam Longden 49 not out including 4 sixes and 4 fours.

Buxton 4th XI ‘s game was drawn again in Division 9 North. This week the opposition was Darley Dale 3rd XI. Darley Dale batted first notching up 222 for 9 off 40 overs, Sophie Tremble 5 wickets for 48 runs. In reply Buxton were reduced to 156 for 5 off their 40 overs, Sanchez 41 not out, Blackwell 39.

Buxton 5th XI won their 3rd game of the season, this one by a tight 1 wicket in Division 10 North. Selston Town 2nd XI scored 81 all out off 23.5 overs, Paul Bouchier taking 5 wickets for 22 runs off his 9 overs for Buxton. In reply Buxton scored 83 for 9 off 33.1 overs, Rickard Lewis 31 not out.

A few tickets are left for Sunday’s anniversary celebrations at The Park in Buxton. Full details of the event and to buy tickets for the lunch, interviews and speeches can be found at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/50th-anniversary-of-buxtons-famous-snow-game-tickets-1274965057809?aff=oddtdtcreator