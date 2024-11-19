Buxton Mens 2's win 7-1 as Sam Longden scores 5 goals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Men's 2s winning ways continue as Sam Longden nets 5, Frankie Heathcote adds to his tally and Jack Edwards adds to the fridge count.

Notable performance welcomed Jed into 2s action as well as Phil Heathcoate who has being absent up until now. The 2s are looking forward to welcoming Dom Pathe back from his ambassador trip in Auckland. Of which his team finished 4th in his Masters Tournament. MOTM Pete ‘Tenacious’ Spriggs.

Scores are in from this weekend’s hockey matches

Ladies 2s had a trip out to the NW Hockey league’s favourite 2nd home - the armitage centre for a truly hard fought match against Didsbury Greys Development team. A 5-1 loss scoreline doesn’t show the determination, grit and inspirational team play that was on show from the 2s, against an arguably very experienced opposition; with a perfect conversion from Jacqui Smith the 2s kept the fire from start to finish. Every week the team go from strength to strength, and despite the scoreline this week, they’re already eager to bring on the challenge for the next game.

Honorable mentions go to some feisty defensive play from Lowri, and to the mid-field playmaking of the Captain Ellie….but MOTM this week goes to Jacqui Smith; for her fabulous attacking mindset and beautiful goal.

Having gone 1-0 up in six of their seven games this season, Buxton mens 1s were keen not only to start strongly but to make it count. Unfortunately they found in Triton a well-organised team who were difficult to break down. The visitors took the lead in the first half and added a fortuitous second after the break. In both halves Buxton strung together some useful passages of play, with Nick Price and Jordan Grocott influential, but the breakthrough never came. Another disappointing result for Buxton but they’ve a chance to stun the league leaders, Chester, next week!

The ladies 1s played incredibly. Although the score wasn’t what they hoped for, it is visible to see the teams progression. The opponents faced were the toughest yet and top of the league. The team dug deep to get that 1st goal, scored by Sophie Tremble. Kirsten Moore came in with a solid pass into the D, assisting the 2nd goal scored by Caitlin McClurge. A special mention goes to Nicola HL & Naomi Sessions for the control of the ball in the middle. MOTM Ellen McPherson for her non stop running since the beginning of time.

Buxton 4s come up against title chasing South Manchester 3 who were well drilled, leading 3-0 at half time, Captian Uprichard deployed trusty all rounder Paddy Jones to bring back the deficit, despite best efforts from, Steve, Josh, Noah, Igor, Dresden, Dav, Tom and Ewan the result went in favour of South Manchester.

Dave Forshaw was there. Goal scored by Paddy Jones.

Both Buxton Mens and Ladies joined forces this Sunday, to take part in a mixed tournement game, against City of Manchester. Buxton fought well and created some excellent chances, however it was clear that the opposition were a lot fresher and fitter.

Our player of the match was Tom Griffin, who battled contiuously to keep Buxton in the game. Faye Smith bagged a goal aswell, from an slick short corner. However the heavy legs and minor injuries showed as the Bucks lost 4-1.

As always thank you to our umpires Chris, Faye, Dom, Jordan, Andrew Uprichard and Andrew Mathews.