Buxton Ladies remain undefeated

Another weekend of hockey complete. And what an excellent weekend of hockey it was, as all of our home teams won their games.

Our Mens 2's kicked off the day with a fantastic performance, and every single player played a great game. The Bucks were so good at pressing and causing chaos, that the opposition started falling out with themselves. When that happens; you know you've played well. Sam Longden and Frankie Heathcote continue to score, and Wayne Pearson bagged the winner.

Next our Mens 3's continued the day with a great win. Dave Edwards scored twice, but fluffed his hatrick after missing a penalty flick, whilst Adam Carratt scored the final goal with an excellent tap in. It was also good to see some players wind back the years, with Dan Bedworth linking up with Michael Curzon, Marc Thompson and Paddy Jones, who controlled the game from start to finish.

Our Ladies 1's finished off the day and remain undefeated!!! Beating their 'so called' bogie team, 4-3, and another hatrick for captain, Caitlin McClurg. However goalkeeper Molly Shaw won Man of the Match, who made a number of outstanding last minute saves and clearances.

However, unfortunately our teams who played away, didn't quite get the result they'd hoped for. As our Mens 1's and Mens 4's lost their games. Both games still had some positives: regular goal keeper Matt Whitehouse played exceptionally up front, whilst Charlie Adkins and Gonzalez linked up well at the back for our 1's, whilst Niall Webb and Shayne Wilkinson returned for the 4's in excellent style.

Thank you again to all the umpires: Kieth, Dan, Faye, Wayne and Mark; we couldn't have done it without you.

See you all next week.