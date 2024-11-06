Buxton Hockey mens 2's & 4's hit the goal trail

Buxton's men's hockey team smashed in the goals during a weekend to remember.

The 4ths welcomed a mature Timperley Development team to Chapel on Saturday and reaped the reward of their team selection with a big win. Matt Whitehouse on the right tore through the visitors rearguard like a knife through butter from the outset and Buxton were quickly two goals up with some slick finishing from Sam Longden and Paddy Jones.

However Timperley countered with a goal and forced Buxton to raise their game pinning their opponents back. The pressure told as Whitehouse added two in quick succession to finish 4-1 up at half time. The second half was largely one way traffic with the Buxton youngsters to the fore Igor Radziwanowska finishing off a a fine piece of team work and Jacob Blackwell finsishing a move that left the visitors defence in tatters. As time wore on Whitehouse helped himself to a hat trick against a tiring defence, Jones converted a short corner with a shot that bamboozled everyone and Longden finished it off with a second. Man of the match Alex Hall made a stunning debut and deserved the goal the umpires seemed determined to deny him.

Mens 2's had the early birds game and got their best win of the season so far, beating Rochdale 7-2 and are now only 1 point from 1st place!! Sam Longden was back on top form, bagging 4 goals, however it still wasn't enough to beat Jack Edwards for MOTM, who carried the ball from one side of the pitch to the other, then slotted it into the net, messi esc. Special mention to Wayne Pearson, who turned back the years with his unbelievable work rate and pressing, winning the ball back high up the pitch before dancing through the oppositions defence.

Buxton Mens 2's & 4's Absolute Goal Fest

Buxton M1s 1-1 Kendal M1s. Hosting their visitors from the far north, Buxton were determined to stop the rot after two disappointing defeats. A patched-up team started strongly, with Will Hebditch putting them in front with a well-taken penalty corner. With the returning Nick Price showing his quality, Jamie Wilton his usual imperious self, and Rees Gibbs and Tom Desmond tireless in midfield Buxton ought to have extended their lead. After half time Kendal equalized against the run of play and Buxton then repeatedly found the visiting keeper in disappointingly fine form. In the end it was a point gained, and Buxton will hope to climb the table significantly in the coming weeks.

Our ladies 2s pulled together and worked amazingly as a team finishing the game on a 1-1 draw. We saw some stunning saves and brilliant hockey played across the board. Honourable mentions to Sophie Tremble, Lucy Rowland, Lydia king, Emma Thorp and Sharon Sessions for their running , excellent defensive work, show stopping steals and Olympic level picks! This weeks MOTM goes to Jeannine Bástard for her constant running and leading of the game.

Our ladies 1s unfortunately lost their first game of their campaign this week, losing away against Didsbury Northern. The team put all efforts in and Naomi Sessions scored from a short corner. However it wasn’t quite enough as the opposition took control and finished the game on 3-1. Special mention to Ellen McPherson and Nicola HL who were awarded MOTM for their great runs, passes and determination.

Mens 3s played away against Sale 2s and unfortunately lost to a well drilled team. The young lads stepped up and work hard for the team, with Charlie Adkins showing his quality throughout, claiming a well deserved MOTM. DoD was Chris Clayton, after mistakingly taking his sons kit.

Massive thank you to our umpires Chris, Kieth, Andrew, Faye, Steve and the Sessions!

Thank you to everyone that came to watch this weekend the support has been immense