Buxton Hockey Club Mens teams smash in the goals

Buxton HC's men's team enjoyed a weekend to remember.

Buxton Hockey Club got great results with the Mens 2's and 3's both wining - and scoring plenty in the process

Buxton Mens 2's started the weekend back to their winning ways, thrashing City of Manchester 7-1. They now go 3rd in the league, still hunting for promotion.

Goals Scorers: Wednesday Watson x1, Wayne Pearson x1, Sam Longden x2 and Jack Edwards with his first hatrick, bagging 3 goals, and 1 more on friday night.

Matt Hunt put in a MOTM performance, for his epic work rate and speed down the wing. Also a special mention to Dan Taylor for deflecting the ball off the crossbar. Lets hope they can continue their form, by winning next week.

Buxton Mens 3's welcomed Horwich 2's on Saturday, in what turned out to be a very strong win, with the game finishing 8-0.

Goal Scorers: Wayne Orritt x3, Wayne Pearson x1, Matt Whitehouse x1, Dave Edwards x2 and Josh Thompson x1.

Josh scored his first goal for the club this weekend, a brilliant achievement for the young lad and surely one for the first team in the future. He also earned himself MOTM for his all round game play up the right wing, dominating the opposition.