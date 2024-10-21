Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buxton Hockey Club juniors took on Ashbourne last weekend. Read below to see how they did.

First games of the season for Buxton juniors and the weather definitely wasn’t on their side but not a single junior let the weather ruin their spirits.

U8s - Buxton started the game strong taking the lead early on. Ashbourne soon found their grove and started to put the goals in. Buxton showed some great determination especially with over half the team being new players, playing their first competitive game (some players only ever been to 1 training session) Final score 8-3 to Ashbourne.

Well done to Theo Holmes scoring his first Buxton Hatrick!! MOM - Harriet LimerNew comer award - Sam Limer

U10s - Buxton controlled the game from the beginning. With some great team play and spirit the goals started to follow. With Buxton winning the game 10-1!!! First Buxton hatrick for Joe, well done!! Goal scorers;HenryMaisieArthurTom WTom DMOM - Tom WBest new comer - Joe

U12s - Tough game for the U12s and definitely a game of 2 halves. Ashbourne took the early lead and went into half time 6-0 up. But Buxton dug deep in the second half and found themselves in control of the game more and getting the goal from Henry W, that they deserved. From this point on it looked like there were going to put more past the Ashbourne goalie, but they just couldn’t find the finishing touch! Final score 8-1 to Ashbourne.MOM - Monty amazing first time in goal. Some incredible saves!!