Buxton Hockey Club enjoy good start to the season

Last weekend Buxton Hockey Club started their new season and what an excellent start it was.

All of their teams got at least a point this weekend, meaning ZERO losses across the club.

Buxton 1s v Bowdon 3s: 2-2.

A promising start to the league season for Buxton, in a game that in the end they really should have won. Will Hebditch put the Bucks ahead with a penalty corner after 10 minutes before the visitors struck back twice before half-time.

Buxton Hockey Ladies 2's get their first win of the season

An improved all-round team effort after the break saw Will Houghton equalize with just 10 minutes to go before a Jamie Wilton finish was agonizingly ruled out! Much to build on for the season, with notable performances from teenagers Tom Desmond, Ed Hazelhurst and goalkeeper Jed Burton.

Ladies 1s v Stockport Bramhall 5-5

Buxton ladies 1s got off to a flying start taking the lead 2-0 in the first three minutes. Stockport Bramhall soon got in to their flow and brought the game back to 2-2.

From this moment on the game was end to end with neither team being able to fully take charge of the game.

With the last ten minutes to go Bramhall took the lead and that looked to be the game done and dusted, but Buxton dug deep and played some incredible hockey together as a team and found the equaliser to finish the game as a 5-5 draw.

Goal scorers 4x Caitlin McClurg and 1x Nic Roe. First man of the match of the season went to Caitlin McClurg

Buxton 2s vs Bowdon 5s 2-2

Buxton 2s open their campaign with a clash against Bowdon 5s. Debuts aplenty in the 2s for Steve Norton, Wayne Pearson, notable mentions for Matt Hunt Golding, Nick Price and Jake Meaton who all make appearances in the 2s for some time. Stu Rowlands was welcomed back with cotton wool. Stalwart regulars Dom Pathe, Mark Sessions, Pete Spriggs, Dan Taylor, Wednesday Watson, Sam Longden all performed admirably to kick off our season unbeaten and supporting Jack Edwards to be awarded our first Man of the Match for 24-25. Goal scorers N Price and S Longden meant the spoils were shared.

Mens 3's

Buxton 3s vs Bury 2s 1- 0

Their opening game of the season saw the 3s field a rich blend of youth and experience and open with a win.

Men’s hockey debutants Ewan Blair and Dresden Lacey impressed with their tireless running and positional sense. Father and son Dave and Charlie Edwards combined for the goal for the senior.

Charlie Adkins showed off his silky skills and box to box running reminiscent of skipper Dave Forshaw in his pomp. Adam Carratt patrolled the midfield as though on skates whilst Paddy Jones brought his usual calm demeanour to bear on the game.

Gavin Higgins-Brown left wing forays from defence were ably supported by the nimble Mike Curzon. Matt Day held the ball up front enabling Igor Radziwanowska to make incisive breaks from midfield to support the Buxton attacks whilst Chris Kerr kept watch at the back enabling Steve Norton to have a largely trouble free day in goal. Man of the Match: Ewan Blair.