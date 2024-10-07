Buxton Hockey Club continue to bring in the points as another weekend of hockey is complete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A first league win of the season for Buxton Mens 1's saw them display their quality in the first half and tenacity in the second.

Early on youngsters Tom Desmond and Ed Hazelhurst combined well for the latter to open the scoring.

Will Hebditch then punished the Lancaster defence for allowing him time and space, picking his spot in the roof of the net. He then set up Max Bartholomew for a spectacular diving, knee-scraping finish. With Jed Burton rock-solid at the back Buxton had a comfortable 3-0 lead at half-time.

Things didn’t quite click after the break, not helped by injuries first to Jordan Grocott and then Tom Griffin. But some tireless scrapping and dogged defending across the pitch kept the sheet clean for the first time this season.

Our Ladies 1's continue their impressive start to the season, with a 5-2 win and another hatrick for Caitlyn McClurg, who is on fire. The game had a fustrating start, with many close chances and the opposition scoring the first goal. But the goals started to fly in, after Ellen McPherson scored, earning herself a Man of the Match performance.

Our Mens 2's also continue their excellent start to the season and are now joint top of the table, with 7 points. With goals from Sam Longden and Frankie Thunder, the team showed some excellent hockey against a strengthened Bolton side. However it was the defensive prowess that won the game for the Bucks, with defensive line Mark Sessions, Dan Taylor and Wednesday Watson on top form and goal keeper Steve Norton winning his first ever Man of the Match. It fair to say their captain Dom Irving was very happy with the hockey he saw as he encouraged the team from the sidelines after being sent off for diving.

Our Ladies 2's played some amazing hockey and the tactics being played out during the game, were unbelievable to see. Man of the Match was Jeannine Bastard as she bossed the wing, covering plenty of ground. Unfortunately the team lost 1-0, despite playing really well.

Our Mens 4's finally opended their season at the third attempt, playing away to the league leaders. It was clear from the beginning that the opposition were a top team, shipping 3 goals in the first 20 minutes.

After a reshuffle of tactics and positions, the 4's began to play hockey. Doing everything they could, creating many chances, they still weren't able to get the ball in the net, as Dave Edwards missed an open net. Honourable mentions to debutants Noah Burns and Anthony Armitt who ran riot and caused a lot of problems for the other team, however it wasn't enough and Didsbury held firm and secured the win.