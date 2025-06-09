Broadbottom crush Hayfield in latest round of Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League

Broadbottom hammered Hayfield in a one-sided display.

Broadbottom enjoyed a big win over Hayfield at the weekend in the Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Batting first, Broadbottom posted a commanding total of 223 all out, with solid contributions from D Perrin (86) and A Walsh (57). In reply, Hayfield collapsed to 88/8, unable to cope with disciplined bowling and sharp fielding.

Hazel Grove 1st XI edged past New Mills 1st XI in a low-scoring thriller. Defending a modest 97/9, Hazel Grove’s star bowler K Arora turned the game on its head with sensational figures of 6 for 23, bowling out New Mills for 79 and securing an 18-run win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Lane 1st XI chased down Newton 1st XI’s 166 with two wickets in hand. F Stewart played a match-winning knock of 76, anchoring the chase and sealing a narrow victory in a tense finish.

Tintwistle 1st XI outclassed Old Glossop 1st XI with a convincing 106-run win. After posting 164, their bowlers dismantled the opposition for just 58, capping off a dominant display.

Unfortunately, the weather played spoilsport in matches involving Birch Vale v Whaley Bridge and Dinting v Dove Holes, with both fixtures abandoned due to rain.

Division 2 Round-Up

Chapel 1st XI piled on 249 thanks to a fluent 83 from S Crossland, but rain interrupted their match against Newton 2nd XI, who were struggling at 49/5 when play was halted – resulting in a draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlesworth 1st XI maintained strong form with a 52-run win over Buxworth 1st XI. I Heathcote scored 56 in their 191/5, while J Cooper’s valiant 60 wasn’t enough for Buxworth, who ended on 139/9.

Hollingworth 1st XI chased down Broadbottom 2nd XI's 129 with ease. D Singh impressed with an unbeaten 64, after W Q picked up 5 for 26 earlier to restrict Broadbottom.

Pott Shrigley 1st XI edged past Hazel Grove 2nd XI by 3 wickets in a closely fought contest, chasing 149 after bowling out the visitors for 148.

Matches involving Dove Holes 2nd XI v Dinting 2nd XI and Tintwistle 2nd XI v Old Glossop 2nd XI were abandoned due to persistent rain.

Division 3 Summary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxworth 2nd XI posted 148/6, anchored by L Bradley (52), before bowling out Charlesworth 2nd XI for 101 to win by 47 runs.

High Lane 2nd XI coasted to a 9-wicket victory against Pott Shrigley 2nd XI, bundling them out for 46 thanks to an outstanding spell of 5 for 8 by B Finley.

New Mills 2nd XI v Hollingworth 2nd XI ended as a rain-affected draw.

Bissenden Cup – Quarter Finals

Hazel Grove edged Chapel in a thrilling low-scoring encounter. After being bowled out for just 93, their bowlers fought back magnificently to dismiss Chapel for 89 – securing victory by a mere 4 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Lane defeated Old Glossop by 7 runs in another tight game. Defending 145, their bowlers held firm to restrict Old Glossop to 138/8.

Hawke Trophy – Quarter Finals

Dove Holes produced a commanding performance, scoring 239/6 before routing Old Glossop for a mere 41, cruising to a 198-run win.

Broadbottom breezed past Hollingworth, chasing 130 with ease thanks to half-centuries from M Lilley (50) and *W Jackson (51)**, sealing an 8-wicket victory.