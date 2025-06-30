Big wins for Dinting and Birch Vale in Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League

Birch Vale and Dove Holes were amongst this weekend's winnings in Division One.

Birch Vale continue to look commanding in Division One of the Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birch Vale 1st XI posted a formidable 245/8, thanks to a superb 95 from L Kennedy. In reply, Hazel Grove 1st XI struggled against the brilliance of W Harmer, who claimed 7 for 47 to bowl them out for 141. Birch Vale sealed a convincing 104-run win.

Elsewhere in Division 1, Dove Holes 1st XI defended their total of 188 effectively, dismissing Tintwistle 1st XI for 123 to secure a 65-run victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dinting 1st XI cruised to a 110-run win over Hayfield 1st XI. J Lythgoe’s 58 set up a solid total of 232, despite J Cook figures of 6 for 14.

Broadbottom 1st XI edged out High Lane 1st XI by 5 wickets, chasing down 120 with ease despite early hiccups.

Old Glossop 1st XI defended their 202/9 (M Sarwar 61), bowling out New Mills 1st XI for 170 to win by 32 runs.

Newton 1st XI powered to a 98-run win over Whaley Bridge 1st XI. A solid batting performance (T Arrowsmith 51, G Diedericks 60) despite A Pearson’s 6 for 42 with the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 2 - Broadbottom 2nd XI beat Chapel 1st XI by 28 runs. W Davies' unbeaten 53 anchored their chase after J Wood’s 62 for Chapel.

Dinting 2nd XI were dominant in their 7-wicket win over Hollingworth 1st XI, skittling them for just 69.

Hazel Grove 2nd XI chased down Buxworth 1st XI’s 123 with ease, winning by 8 wickets.

Charlesworth 1st XI posted 191 (G Evans 62) and bowled out Newton 2nd XI for 150 to win by 41 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pott Shrigley 1st XI beat Old Glossop 2nd XI by 49 runs, with contributions from S Wilson (57), P Beard (59) and T Haylor (6 for 49).

Dove Holes 2nd XI made short work of Tintwistle 2nd XI, who collapsed for just 54, with K Vernon grabbing 6 for 2. Dove Holes chased it down with 7 wickets in hand.

Division 3 - High Lane 2nd XI overcame Buxworth 2nd XI’s 157 (G Cooper 50, J Elis 5 for 31) to win by 5 wickets.

New Mills 2nd XI beat Chapel 2nd XI by 45 runs, defending a modest 136 with the help of M Lomakin Rogers’ 5 for 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayfield 2nd XI cruised to a 79-run win over Charlesworth 2nd XI, who were dismissed for just 58. T Barningham starred with 5 for 24.

Birch Vale 2nd XI racked up 236/4 (A Hayward 76, T Bannister 68) before defeating Pott Shrigley 2nd XI by 62 runs despite a valiant 64* from J Ward.

Sunday League North - Tintwistle 3rd XI claimed a 25-run win over Dinting 3rd XI, defending their 146 by bowling out the opposition for 121.

Stalybridge 3rd XI chased down Mottram 4th XI’s 142, finishing on 163/5 to win by 21 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday League South - Chapel 3rd XI edged past High Lane 3rd XI by 17 runs in a tightly contested match.

Dove Holes 3rd XI recorded a 6-wicket win over Marple & Compstall 6th XI, who were bowled out for 114.

Sunday League Development - High Lane 4th XI narrowly defeated Offerton 3rd XI by 11 runs in a low-scoring contest.

New Mills 3rd XI secured a 59-run win over Broadbottom 3rd XI, bowling them out for 103 in pursuit of 162.