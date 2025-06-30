Big wins for Dinting and Birch Vale in Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League
Birch Vale 1st XI posted a formidable 245/8, thanks to a superb 95 from L Kennedy. In reply, Hazel Grove 1st XI struggled against the brilliance of W Harmer, who claimed 7 for 47 to bowl them out for 141. Birch Vale sealed a convincing 104-run win.
Elsewhere in Division 1, Dove Holes 1st XI defended their total of 188 effectively, dismissing Tintwistle 1st XI for 123 to secure a 65-run victory.
Dinting 1st XI cruised to a 110-run win over Hayfield 1st XI. J Lythgoe’s 58 set up a solid total of 232, despite J Cook figures of 6 for 14.
Broadbottom 1st XI edged out High Lane 1st XI by 5 wickets, chasing down 120 with ease despite early hiccups.
Old Glossop 1st XI defended their 202/9 (M Sarwar 61), bowling out New Mills 1st XI for 170 to win by 32 runs.
Newton 1st XI powered to a 98-run win over Whaley Bridge 1st XI. A solid batting performance (T Arrowsmith 51, G Diedericks 60) despite A Pearson’s 6 for 42 with the ball.
Division 2 - Broadbottom 2nd XI beat Chapel 1st XI by 28 runs. W Davies' unbeaten 53 anchored their chase after J Wood’s 62 for Chapel.
Dinting 2nd XI were dominant in their 7-wicket win over Hollingworth 1st XI, skittling them for just 69.
Hazel Grove 2nd XI chased down Buxworth 1st XI’s 123 with ease, winning by 8 wickets.
Charlesworth 1st XI posted 191 (G Evans 62) and bowled out Newton 2nd XI for 150 to win by 41 runs.
Pott Shrigley 1st XI beat Old Glossop 2nd XI by 49 runs, with contributions from S Wilson (57), P Beard (59) and T Haylor (6 for 49).
Dove Holes 2nd XI made short work of Tintwistle 2nd XI, who collapsed for just 54, with K Vernon grabbing 6 for 2. Dove Holes chased it down with 7 wickets in hand.
Division 3 - High Lane 2nd XI overcame Buxworth 2nd XI’s 157 (G Cooper 50, J Elis 5 for 31) to win by 5 wickets.
New Mills 2nd XI beat Chapel 2nd XI by 45 runs, defending a modest 136 with the help of M Lomakin Rogers’ 5 for 20.
Hayfield 2nd XI cruised to a 79-run win over Charlesworth 2nd XI, who were dismissed for just 58. T Barningham starred with 5 for 24.
Birch Vale 2nd XI racked up 236/4 (A Hayward 76, T Bannister 68) before defeating Pott Shrigley 2nd XI by 62 runs despite a valiant 64* from J Ward.
Sunday League North - Tintwistle 3rd XI claimed a 25-run win over Dinting 3rd XI, defending their 146 by bowling out the opposition for 121.
Stalybridge 3rd XI chased down Mottram 4th XI’s 142, finishing on 163/5 to win by 21 runs.
Sunday League South - Chapel 3rd XI edged past High Lane 3rd XI by 17 runs in a tightly contested match.
Dove Holes 3rd XI recorded a 6-wicket win over Marple & Compstall 6th XI, who were bowled out for 114.
Sunday League Development - High Lane 4th XI narrowly defeated Offerton 3rd XI by 11 runs in a low-scoring contest.
New Mills 3rd XI secured a 59-run win over Broadbottom 3rd XI, bowling them out for 103 in pursuit of 162.