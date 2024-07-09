Anyone for tennis ?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
New Mills Tennis Club are running an Open Day this Sunday 14th July.
The event runs from 11am till 3pm. All levels are welcome from beginner to advanced. All equipment is provided. Membership discounts will also be available. All interested should look for us on social media or just turn up on the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.