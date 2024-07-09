Anyone for tennis ?

By Chris MortonContributor
Published 9th Jul 2024, 06:12 BST
New Mills Tennis Club are running an Open Day this Sunday 14th July.

The event runs from 11am till 3pm. All levels are welcome from beginner to advanced. All equipment is provided. Membership discounts will also be available. All interested should look for us on social media or just turn up on the day.

