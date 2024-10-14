15 memorable venues we’ve loved and lost in the East Midlands - including The Chameleon

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 14th Oct 2024, 09:00 BST

We’d love to have them back

This was one heck of a nostalgia trip for myself to write, I can tell you that now.

Having spent some formative years in Nottinghamshire and then attending university in Lincoln, seeing some of the haunts I used to visit close down has left me a little misty eyed as it has done for those in these areas that have lost some beloved watering holes. 

From The Falcon Inn transforming from a rock bar to somewhere that serves trebles (for singles) to even spaces in Nottingham such as Revolution, this walk down memory lane regarding 15 venues in the East Midlands hopefully stirs some conversation once again about the dwindling issue the entertainment and hospitality industry are still facing to this day.

Here’s some of our collective picks for venues across the region that were loved, and lost, over the course of time.

Somewhat personal to this writer's heart, while the location on Saltergate still remains as Trebles, many students in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s will recall James and the team behind the bar during its era as The Falcon Inn. Acts such as Skindred, Pink Grease and Chikiki all performed at the Lincoln venue at one stage before becoming the aforementioned Trebles mid ‘00s.

1. The Falcon Inn

Somewhat personal to this writer's heart, while the location on Saltergate still remains as Trebles, many students in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s will recall James and the team behind the bar during its era as The Falcon Inn. Acts such as Skindred, Pink Grease and Chikiki all performed at the Lincoln venue at one stage before becoming the aforementioned Trebles mid ‘00s. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Another student haunt, situated on Brayford Pool facing the University of Lincoln, many a Saturday night was spent upstairs during the heyday of indie and post-punk revival. Google Maps shows though that the once popular student haunt is now a restaurant.

2. Quayside

Another student haunt, situated on Brayford Pool facing the University of Lincoln, many a Saturday night was spent upstairs during the heyday of indie and post-punk revival. Google Maps shows though that the once popular student haunt is now a restaurant. | Plain and Simple

Photo Sales
Having failed to secure investment in 2015, this popular haunt in Rugby town centre bid farewell to its customers that same year.

3. Vault

Having failed to secure investment in 2015, this popular haunt in Rugby town centre bid farewell to its customers that same year. | National World

Photo Sales
The beloved club closed its doors in 2008 (as indicated by the picture), leaving for many in Northampton a rather large gap to throw shapes to the beat in.

4. Soundhaus

The beloved club closed its doors in 2008 (as indicated by the picture), leaving for many in Northampton a rather large gap to throw shapes to the beat in. | Facebook

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostMusicLive MusicEast Midlands
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice