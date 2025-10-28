Our automotive expert has been trying out some new tech from Wolfbox | Wolfbox

Wolfbox is fast becoming a go-to brand for affordable automotive tech. We test its jump packs and air dusters to find out if they live up to the hype

Wolfbox is a brand you'll come across quite frequently if you're searching for automotive tech, especially on Amazon, where it has a strong presence.

Setting out to be a market leader in car electronics, it offers a strong line-up of dash-cams, smart mirrors, tyre inflators and jump packs. But are they any good?

We've been working with Wolfbox to test a few of their best-selling gadgets, starting with some key products that are proving popular in the UK - jump packs and air dusters.

Here's what I thought of the selection after using them for a few weeks.

Wolfbox Megavolt 16 Air - priced at £109.99

The Megavolt 16 Air is a brilliant multi-function tool | Wolfbox

This is one of Wolfbox's hero products, and it's an item every motorist should have in the car.

Part jump-starter, part air compressor, it's a terrific dual-purpose device - and it also works as a power bank.

As a jump pack it can start cars with engines up to eight litres, and as an air compressor, it can pump tyres up as high as 160psi, but it also has a 65w USB-C socket and two USB-A ports for smartphones, tablets, and other USB gadgets.

The air compressor is efficient, and not as noisy as some I've tested, and the digital display with a preset pressure limit makes it easy to use.

The powerful LED light is really useful | Wolfbox

I like the built-in LED light, which doubles as a torch and emergency strobe, and I also love the sturdy carry case it comes in.

While the unit itself feels nice and robust, and has rubber feet, it's quite easy to mark or scratch it, and you have to remember that, if you use too much of its 16,000mAh battery pumping up your tyres or charging your iPad, you might not have enough to start your car with.

But it's easy to charge it back up, and its 3,000A bursts don't necessarily need a full battery.

A great bit of kit overall, and well worth the money.

Wolfbox Megavolt 24 - priced at £99.98

The Megavolt 24 has enough grunt to start pretty much any car engine | Wolfbox

The Megavolt 24 feels like a slimmed-down version of the Megavolt 16 Air, and that's because it's missing one of the 16 Air's functions - the air compressor.

This is purely a jump-starter, but it can also be used as a power bank with a similar power output. It has PD65w charging input too, so it's quick and easy to top back up.

The lack of an air compressor is made up for by the beefier jump-starting system. This has a 4,000A starter, over the 16 Air's 3,000A system.

This, apparently, means it can crank cars with engines up to 10 litres. I haven't been able to test this because I simply don't know anyone with a 10-litre engine in their car. But I guess that means its use can extend to commercial and marine applications.

And, when you consider it costs less than £100, that makes it a very reasonably-priced piece of kit indeed.

Wolfbox MF50 Compressed Air Duster - priced at £33.99

The MF50 is a really useful tool, and compact enough to keep on you at all times | Wolfbox

This is one of those gadgets that you genuinely don't realise the value of until you own one.

Honestly, I've never found the desire to buy an air duster but, after using a couple of Wolfbox's top products for a few weeks, I don't think I want to be without one.

From an automotive point of view, they're great at getting dust and dirt out of the nooks and crannies a vacuum cleaner simply can't reach.

It's places like seat rails, air vent slats, corners of gloveboxes or armrest pockets, or even the gaps around buttons and switches.

Blowing dust away from electrical devices has never been easier | Wolfbox

This little USB rechargeable blower can blast away the crumbs from a car-seat cookie, ready for them to be vacuumed up when you next get around to a valet.

They're also useful for domestic applications, too, such as cleaning out computer keyboards. You'd be amazed how much detritus builds up in there.

Or you can use it for clearing out filters, blasting dust away from electrical devices, or fanning fires or barbecues.

I haven't tried this yet, but in theory you can use it for pumping up inflatable furniture, or just cooling yourself off on a hot day.

For just over £30, it's hard to pick fault with this little gadget. I use it all the time, and I can see it being super handy during the camping season.

Wolfbox MF100 Compressed Air Duster - priced at £62.99

The more powerful MF100 costs more, but it's very versatile | Wolfbox

The only way I could have improved the user experience of the Wolfbox MF50 was with a little bit more power. While it was basically more than adequate, it felt a little bit outclassed by this, the MF100.

To put this into context, the MF50's motor spins at up to 110,000rpm, while the MF100 spins at up to 150,000.

It doesn't sound like a vast difference, they both seem absurdly fast, but it seems to make a lot of difference in reality.

These gadgets are going to be great for camping season | Wolfbox

On the face of it, at double the price (if you include a healthy discount on Amazon at the moment) the MF100 doesn't seem worth the hop up, but it does come with more accessories.

While the MF50 includes three nozzle types and a USB lead, the MF100 includes four nozzles, two brushes (which are actually very useful), a carry strap and the USB lead. So it is a good deal.

Having said that, if Amazon's deal expires and it goes back to its normal price of £109.99, it does make a better case for the MF50 again, because it's a very competent bit of kit, and very good value.

But if you can get the MF100 for £62.99, it is worth the premium, trust me.

