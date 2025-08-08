Blend your summer berries into smoothies with the Ninja Blast blender at a bargain price
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
During August the hedgerows start groaning under a seasonal bounty of ripe fruit. And our berry bushes in our gardens are at their most productive.
If you've been cultivating strawberries, or you've got a bulbous raspberry bush, or even if you just enjoy foraging for blackberries, it's a lovely time of year for fresh fruit.
Even if you just lap up some lovely punnets from your local greengrocer or supermarket, a great way to consume this summer treat is to blend it up into a smoothie.
Add a bit of milk, bung in your berries, and whisk them into oblivion. And bargain blenders don't come much better than this Ninja Blast, which has a massive discount on Amazon at the moment.
It's actually the cheapest we've seen it for a long time, and you can buy one for £31.20, which is thanks to a 38% saving.
Importantly, you only get the saving if you pick the Forest Green or Cranberry Red versions - the others either aren't available, or aren't discounted.
In case you've tried a portable blender before and were a bit underwhelmed by it, you're not alone. Cheap ones can be rubbish. But we've tested the Ninja Blast, and it's brilliant at what it does.
It's actually one of the only battery-powered blenders that actually works. The cheaper ones tend to be far too gutless.
This is a limited-time deal on Amazon, and we don't know how long stocks will last for so, if you're tempted to get the best out of the summer berries, snap one up while you still can.
