Mattress deals from Silentnight to Dormeo and Molblly for Amazon Prime Day are seeing rare price drops on big name household products and here’s some of the biggest savings on offer

Shoppers can clinch rare big savings on mattresses of up to £295 in Amazon Prime Day offers. Leading brands from Silent Night to Simba, Dormeo and Molblly have limited time deals for the big ticket items.

As one of the more expensive essential household items, mattresses can set families back thousands of pounds when furnishing a whole house. Amazon Prime Day is giving people the chance to invest in quality mattresses for a fraction of the price.

Major savings are only available to Prime members until 11.59pm tomorrow, Wednesday July 17 and we have highlighted some of the most best deals below. Get a FREE 30 day trial membership of Amazon Prime by clicking here.

Silent Night mattress deals

Silent Night is synonymous with the bedroom accessory and there’s 12 Amazon Prime Day deals offering up to 39% off here.

The biggest price drop is on the Silentnight 2800 Pocket Memory Foam Mattress that is medium firm for a double bed. Its regular price is £685 but shoppers save 32% and can get it for £465.99 here.

One of the cheapest offers is the Silentnight Miracoil Mattress that is firm and for a double bed for £159.99. That’s a 23% saving on its usual price of £208.25.

An extra firm super king size Silentnight Miracoil Ortho Mattress is normally £333.30 but now £259.99. Aimed at people with “niggling aches and pains”, Silentnight says this mattress is “scientifically proven to improve spinal alignment and posture”.

New parents can even bag sleep furniture bargains for their babies. Silentnight Safe Nights Lullaby Cot and Toddler Bed Mattress is reduced by 17% from £109 down to £89.99 here.

Dormeo mattress savings

Dormeo also has a general limited time offer open to all shoppers, not just Prime members, for the Octasmart Hybrid Deluxe Mattress king size with luxury memory foam and its Octaspring Technology. Instead of £605.70, it is reduced to £469.99 here.

Simba mattress deals

Simba has up to 40% off many of its mattresses. The award-winning Simba Hybrid Essential Mattress for a double bed with cooling Simbatex Foam has one of the biggest savings. Usually £759 it is now £531.30 during Prime Day - a 30% saving of £228.

There is also 40% off the Premium Seven-Zoned Foam Mattress for a double bed, down from £420 to £252 here.

Molblly mattress savings

Molblly is renowned for its memory foam mattresses and there’s a chance to get them cheaper than usual during Amazon Prime Day. The Molblly Double Mattress Medium Firm is reduced from £179.99 to £101.99 here. That’s 43% less than usual.

The price of the Molblly Single Mattress Medium Firm has been slashed from £74.99 to £63.74 here. It gives shoppers a 15% saving.