Beauty insiders are loving this Dyson Airwrap inspired multi-styler hair tool from Wowcher | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Treat yourself to this Dyson-inspired multi-styler hair tool, now available for just £82 and save a huge 75%.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Christmas just around the corner, the pressure is on to find the best gifts that won’t break the bank. Between festive parties, family gatherings, and last-minute shopping, it’s also the season when many of us want to look and feel our best. That’s why this latest Wowcher deal couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Dyson-inspired Airwrap inspired multi-styler hair tool from Wowcher normally retailing at £329.99 is now available for just £82. That’s a huge saving of 75%’ It’s one of those rare finds that combines practicality with a bit of luxury. For anyone who has had their eye on a high-tech styler but couldn’t justify the price, this is an opportunity to snap up something special without blowing the Christmas budget.

Airwrap inspired multi-styler hair tool

Airwrap inspired multi-styler hair tool | Wowcher

This multi-styler is designed to replace a drawer full of hair tools, which means less clutter and more convenience something we can all appreciate during the busy festive season. Thanks to its advanced supersonic technology and five interchangeable attachments, you can dry, smooth, curl, and volumise your hair with a single device.

Here’s what you get inside the set:

2-in-1 Coanda smoothing dryer

Airwrap barrels (30mm & 40mm)

Smoothing brushes

Round volumising brush

Storage case

Of course, if money were no object, you could go all in on the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer Straight+Wavy (Prussian Blue/Rich Copper) £479.99. It’s the gold standard in hair styling tech and makes a statement gift.

But for most of us balancing the cosy of Christmas, the Wowcher hair tool is a more affordable choice. It gives you everything you need for a great styling experience without the premium price tag. Which means more money in your pocket for gifts, food, and festive fun.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Simple App Transform your body in just 28 days – 3 months free Wall Pilates with Simple £ 0.00 Simple Buy now Buy now Simple’s Wall Pilates challenge is helping more than 179,000 users reshape their bodies in just 15 minutes a day – and for a limited time, you can try it with 3 months free. The science-backed app offers a personalised 28-day Pilates workout plan, custom nutrition coaching, daily habit tracking and real-time guidance from your own AI coach, Avo™. No equipment needed, and no gym membership – just results. Over 18 million people have already joined and lost more than 13 million lbs. Start your 28-day transformation now with 3 months free

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here