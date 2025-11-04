The Kenger half-zip fleece is an amazing bargain at the moment - but you need to be quick | Regatta

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Regatta’s Kenger Half Zip Midweight Fleece has dropped from £35 to just £7 in the New Royal colour — but stocks are vanishing quickly

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As long as you're not too choosy over the colours, this £35 fleece could be yours for just £7 - thanks to an 80% saving on the Regatta website.

The Regatta Kenger Half Zip Midweight Fleece has been discounted across its range of nine colours to £24.50, but here's a tip - if you can cope with the New Royal blue colour, you can get one for £7.

Obviously, at this price, it's selling fast, and the size options appear to be drying up pretty quickly, so click here to find out if your size is still available.

It makes a perfect mid-layer on chilly days | Regatta

A half-zip fleece like this is a seriously versatile garment, and you can use it as a warm mid-layer on cold days, or just a stylish top layer when it's a little warmer. Or just lounge around the house using it as a casual pullover.

The honeycomb fleece structure gives you that pleasantly tactile feel, but it won't feel bulky or clingy. It's obviously not a technical layer, but wear it beneath a nice down jacket, zip it up all the way, and it'll certainly keep you warm on chilly days.

Just make sure you catch the size options before they sell out, or be prepared to make a compromise on the colour.

Naked Wines Get £80 off a 15-bottle festive wine case 🍷🎁 – plus a free magnum worth £32 🍾 (aff) £ 79.99 Buy now Buy now There’s still time to stock up for Christmas with this outstanding Naked Wines offer – an £80 voucher towards a mixed 15-bottle case, plus a free magnum of Sam Plunkett’s award-winning Reserve Shiraz worth £31.99. 🍇 The case includes a hand-picked mix of reds, whites and fizz from small-scale winemakers around the world, all delivered free to your door. 🚚 Prefer just reds or whites? You can choose that too – and still get the free magnum! 🎄 Naked Wines customers save up to 33% year-round and support independent producers directly. Discover the full offer and claim your £80 voucher at Naked Wines.

Allica Bank SMEs can earn up to £10,000 in effortless business interest with Allica Bank £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now Allica Bank is changing how UK businesses make their money work harder. Its Business Rewards Account offers high interest on idle cash and up to 1.5% cashback on everyday spending - without the need for risky investments or complex setups. With a fully digital platform, seamless integration with Sage or Xero, and dedicated relationship managers, it’s a smarter way to manage your funds and boost your bottom line. Find out how much your business could earn with Allica Bank.