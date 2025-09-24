The No7’s New Good Intent range is expanding and I tried a few items for the new collection | Boots

Get glass skin with the No7 Good Intent skincare range that gives instant results.

I’ve been exploring No7’s new Good Intent range, and after trying a few key products, I’m officially hooked. This collection isn’t just about skincare it’s about how it makes you feel while caring for your skin.

The first product I tried was the Radiance Reflect Spray Serum £14.95. A few spritzes of this fine, weightless mist instantly gave my skin a boost of hydration and a subtle glow. It’s perfect for those mornings when my skin needs a quick pick-me-up without feeling heavy.

New Good Intent skincare products to shop now | Boots

Next, I added the Skin Sip Eye Cream £12.95 to my routine. Applied day or night, it instantly refreshes tired-looking eyes. I love how light it feels while still giving a noticeable lift to my under-eye area it’s become my new go-to for a bright-eyed look.

Finally, I indulged in the Dream Drench Wrapping Mask £14.95. This silky gel mask is my weekend treat. After a long week, it helps my skin recover from dryness and leaves it feeling plump, soft, and completely rejuvenated.

The Collagen Jelly Hydrogel Mask £4.95 and Skin Sip Eye Cream £12.95 will also be added to the range. and I can’t wait to get my hands on them too.

What stands out about the Good Intent range is how it combines effective skincare with textures that make the routine feel fun and luxurious. From the hydrating mist to the comforting gel mask, each product feels like a mini moment of self-care and my skin has never looked so fresh and healthy.

Available exclusively at Boots stores and online at boots.com from 24th September, these products are perfect for anyone looking to elevate their skincare routine with results you can see and feel.

