The new Oodie cooling range features mix 'n' match designs - plus 50% off selected items in the Easter Sale

Oodie’s new cooling range comes in five new fun and stylish designs perfect for mixing and matching.

Oodie has just launched a brand collection of pyjamas in five super cute designs. Not only do these styles look good they will also help to keep you cool during those hot summer nights. Known for their viral, hybrid hooded-blanket, the Oodie is here to stay and not just for the winter.

Oodie’s brand new pyjama collection | Oodie

Five New Oodie designs

The Oodie's new PJ collection features mix and match prints in five fun styles and colours. The collection features shorts, T-shirts and cuffed pyjama pants, with some items featuring a contrast waistband for an extra touch of style.

The new PJ’s are perfect for sleeping during hot nights or lounging around and keeping you cool all day with prices starting from just £39. The Heart Candy design is my absolute favourite.

The new collection includes:

Cloud – inspired by their best-selling Oodie™ Original . Heart Candy – playful and sweet, adding a pop of fun to your nights. Tie Dye – a vibrant, carefree classic. Ditsy – a chic black design with tiny pops of colour. Checker – a gorgeous purple check that stands out in any wardrobe.

Think Oodie’s only for winter? Think again – the viral brand unveils cooling PJs just in time for the heatwave | Oodie

The cooling range highlights

The Aussie brand famous for its comfortable hooded blankets, has introduced a new line of cooling pyjamas. The PJ’s are designed to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night by regulating your body temperature.

The new Oodie Cooling Range is designed for hot sleepers and warm weather. It's made from an ultra-breathable modal blend that is silky-soft, lightweight, and glides over your skin.

21% more breathable than regular cotton pyjamas

Silky-soft and lightweight

Pre-shrunk for a perfect fit

Fade-resistant and durable

The new collection of mix and match pyjamas are now available to shop from the official Oodie website .

